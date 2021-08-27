High-tech and slow-tech markets develop in mobile phone market





Thursday, August 26, 2021

Technological sales are a process in which previous iterations become obsolete due to technological advances. Each innovation comes with new features, faster computing, and a changing user experience. In some cases, the improvements are so different that a whole new market is created and the previous one is declining. Consider how GPS has replaced physical maps.

As the mobile phone market is unprecedentedly bifurcated, we are once again seeing amazing changes in our most basic life technologies. The high-tech and slow-tech markets have evolved to offer consumers significantly different capabilities.

Mobile phones provide a world of information at our fingertips. Advances in smartphones are a paradigm of rapid technological sales, and recent iterations are fundamentally obsolete within a year of being on the market.

Cell phones (almost) ironically skipped the 1980s, when they were called cell phones, but they didn’t fit in a briefcase that was stronger than cell phones. The first true consumer mobile phones were introduced to the market in the early 1990s. Nokia’s icon rectangular design was the face of the market. The phone allowed users to make phone calls, send text messages, and play pre-installed games. By the late 1990s, phones were in color, vibrating to warn them, and allowed them to receive email. Between 2000 and 2007, phones advanced with features such as connecting to the Internet, purchasing ringtones, storing information on SIM cards, and taking pictures.

The first iPhone was released in 2007, marking the beginning of the “smartphone” era. Smartphones have revolutionized the market with touch screen capabilities and the application store market. Our foldable cell phone quickly found a place to collect dust at the bottom of the drawer. In general, only ringtones can be purchased at the beginning of the decade, generating $ 881 million in revenue in 2007 alone, and by the end of the decade, a market full of applications that allow users to play complex games. had. , Increase productivity and connect to social media. Social media generated $ 4.2 billion in revenue in 2009.

In the 2010s, we moved mobile phones from the smartphone era to the “mobile companion” era. The phone has begun to dismantle all industries that were in contact with the market. For phones, storage capacity has increased, the USB market has shrunk, high-quality cameras that have eradicated the digital camera market have been incorporated, biometric login (touch and facial recognition), health monitoring, credit card wallets, and user hips. Persistent connection was seen. Mobile companions have become an integral part of our daily lives, developing Phantom Vibration Syndrome, “smartphone pinkies” and “text necks”, smartphone sleep disturbances, and the conspiracy theory that phones emit carcinogenic radiation. Did.

Today, there is a crack in consumer behavior / demand between those who want to stay connected and stay up to date with each new model and those who want to move to older style phones that they don’t offer and disconnect. It’s happening. A function that turns a phone into a mobile companion and even a smartphone. These minimalist phones have slightly different features, but most of the time they stick to the philosophy that phones are for conversations and text messages, and few others. Some consumers are migrating to these minimalist devices to overcome their smartphone addiction. How others gain greater privacy with these devices by abandoning applications and features that allow businesses to retrieve your data and build profiles about your location and behavior. I consider it to be.

Indeed, in history people have resisted changes in technology. People supported horses and opposed cars. For example, a quote from the 1875 Parliamentary record against cars states:[t]His danger is clear [h]A chaotic carriage propelled by gasoline can reach speeds of 14 or 20 mph. However, the change in attitude towards the phone is not against the existence of technology, but merely ahead of progress. This tendency is unique. Don’t see consumers looking for a three-channel TV, a box-shaped desktop computer, or a car scooped up with cash from the government’s 2009 Cranker program.

Market turmoil can see new forms of turmoil, as technological advances are rejected when consumers try to disconnect. It is not yet known if this trend will spread, but it will surely grow as consumer awareness grows. In addition, companies need to be aware of this changing market sentiment and understand how it affects their business models. Amazon recently announced a move to open physical stores. This is the same market analyst that Amazon claims to have destroyed. This could indicate a change in e-commerce behavior as the next consumer behavior crack.

Copyright 2021 Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP All Rights Reserved.

