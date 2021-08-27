What’s New in Civic Tech: Phillys Innovation Fund Grants





Philadelphia announced four award-winning projects in its Spring 2021 Innovation Fund Grant Cycle.

The fund, announced in a blog post by the city this month, touches on various departments and functions of the city, including libraries, health departments, and children’s and family offices. Grants for the four projects range from $ 3,500 to $ 7,500, all from the Urban Innovation Fund, an internal funding program primarily funded by the Philadelphia Mayor’s Fund. As always, this year’s fund was organized by the Philadelphias Innovation Management Team of the City’s Innovation and Technology Office.

The idea behind these grants is to support pilot projects created by city employees with new and unique ideas. The fund prioritizes unprecedented proposals in the city, offers something new to specific sectors, positions Philadelphia as its first jurisdiction, leverages partnerships, and prioritizes equity. To do.

As mentioned above, the Innovation Fund is primarily funded by the city, but this year it has expanded to receive the first private sector donations from Verizon. This is probably part of an upcycling of private sector support for public technology and innovation work, many after the pandemic emphasized the value of effective digitized municipal services and connectivity within their jurisdiction. The company is providing additional support. (Zack Quaintance) Federal Government Adds Two New Broadband Offices The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has announced the establishment of Internet Connectivity and Growth Offices (OICG) and Minority Broadband Initiative Offices (OMBI).

OICG accommodates all broadband activities and grant programs at NTIA, including broadband infrastructure programs, tribal broadband connectivity programs, and connectivity minority community pilot programs.

Douglas Kinkov, who has led the NTIA broadband program for over five years, is responsible for leading the OICG.

OMBI within OICG meets the requirements stipulated by the Connection Clause of the Minority Community of the Consolidated Expenditure Act. This office is responsible for ongoing NTIA planning to extend connectivity. (Julia Edinger)

Public Utility Commission Investment in Digital Equity The Public Utility Commission (CPUC) has joined the LA Digital Equity Action League (LA DEAL) through a partnership between the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation and UNITE-LA, the main applicants. Granted a grant.

This grant will help advance efforts towards equitable broadband deployments in underserved and underserved areas.

LA DEAL work supports CPUC regional and urban broadband consortium programs. LADEAL’s efforts under the grant include stakeholder collaboration, intermediary between stakeholders, the pursuit of broadband funding opportunities, and needs-based community prioritization.

In addition, the LA DEAL Consortium has a task force focused on making internet-enabled devices, affordable internet options, and literacy training available to all individuals. (Julia Edinger)

