Food Technology: Labor Disputes Challenge Franchisees





In today’s restaurant and grocery technology news, automated restaurants have spread nationwide, and grocery chains are the first to introduce artificial intelligence robots everywhere. In addition, the fast service restaurant (QSR) franchisee resists today’s labor market constraints.

Automata-style restaurants expand to offer franchisees low-contact, low-labor options

The automat is back. After opening its first location in New York City’s East Village in the spring and signing a deal expanding along the east coast, the Brooklyn dumpling store, a QSR focused on auto-style dumplings, is heading south. The chain signed its first deal to expand to Texas this week, announcing that at least five locations will be in the Dallas area. Ultimately, the restaurant plans to open 500 locations within five years.

Last Mile Provider Point Pickup Buys Grocer Key

Last mile provider Point Pickup Technologies has acquired the white label Grocer Key, an e-commerce platform. This move will allow retailers to regain control from Instacart. Point Pickup announced the move in a news release Thursday (August 26), stating that it created the industry’s first end-to-end, own-brand last mile fulfillment and delivery service.

Grocery Summary: In the UK, labor shortages jeopardize Christmas dinners

Schnucks Market becomes the world’s first grocery store to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) robots throughout the chain, Fresh Market encourages shoppers to adopt curbside products, Dollar General profits on refrigerated and frozen foods I’m raising it.

Labor shortage challenges the relationship between QSR and franchise

For QSR, the current difficult labor market is an obstacle not only for headquarters but also for franchisees. Without full access to the company’s deep pockets, these franchisees are usually forced by either small businesses or local business owners to find a way to make the system work on its own.

