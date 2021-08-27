Levi’s continues its tech boom with record-breaking company-wide hackathons – Sourcing Journal





Levi Strauss & Co. (LS & Co.) May be in the denim business, but technology continues to push the boundaries of the industry. By adopting new technology, the company was able to overcome many of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Quickly build e-commerce and omni-channel features such as curbside pickup, BOPIS, and direct delivery from stores. This allowed the company to recover from the initial financial blow.

Just last month, we launched an eight-week, fully paid machine learning bootcamp to expand the focus of technology to provide AI education to employees across departments. The first cohort of the program included 40 employees (63% of whom were women) from 14 locations around the world.

More recently, we held a company-wide global hackathon with the largest number of participants ever. Levi Strauss & Co. In a blog post, Harmit Singh, Chief Financial Officer of the hackathon, described the hackathon as a “powerful engine for idea generation” to better serve consumers. The company has hosted three other hackathons in the past, which was effectively the first hackathon to be held, expanding its territory and setting a record for 35 teams from 11 countries. Also, for the first time in the company’s hackathon history, two rounds, a qualifying and a final, were required.

“I was personally impressed with the level of creativity seen by each team this month,” Shin told employees directly in a post. “You are fostering a culture of innovation here at LS & Co. And I know you will continue to drive our journey of digital transformation. Wait for the idea of ​​victory to come true. not.”

Hackathons of the past have come up with ideas such as chatbots and self-checkouts. The latter is currently being piloted in a store in Palo Alto, California. Consumers there can skip checkout lines by using Levi’s mobile app to make purchases with a seamless shopping experience.

Hackathons are usually organized by companies looking for creative and technical solutions and inventions that can move their business forward. In most cases, they are limited to technical teams involved in computer programming, graphic design, and user interface optimization.

The company’s C Suite has been particularly vocal about Levi’s tech-heavy future. Chief AI Katia Walsh even says he believes AI can “save fashion.” While Levi’s mission is to democratize fashion, it is also working to democratize machine learning, providing educational opportunities not only to corporate teams, but also to store and distribution center employees. The new boot camp has already been successful, and graduates include designers who can now digitally create clothing and store managers who can use newly learned skills to predict in-stock products.

