Utah needs to combat cyber threats by encouraging high-tech innovation. | Opinion





Times are changing, as Bob Dylan is famous for. Our country can still boast the greatest combat power in the world, but the main landscape of conflict tends to move away from the physical battlefield. Instead, many of the serious threats we face are occurring in the digital realm.

We were proud of the role our country plays in supporting our defense. In addition to several different National Guard bases and support facilities, Utah has Dougway Proving Ground and Hill Air Force Base, which are test sites for weapons defense systems. These assets are an important part of our defense strategy to keep our country and its people safe.

Take, for example, the F35 jet fighter, one of several aircraft flying from Hill Air Force Base. It is arguably one of the most advanced machines at your disposal for our army.

Dominate flying airspace with sophisticated next-generation technologies such as AI-like sensor fusion, 360-degree camera views, improved data links, ready-to-use threat information databases, and advanced computerized logistics systems. can.

However, these complex systems, unlike older analog systems, are cyberspace targets.

As the latest news articles on ransomware attacks on US entities remind us, the threat of cyberattacks is not limited to military or government assets. In fact, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (ICC), 2020 was a record year for cyberattacks, with more casualties and money lost than ever in the United States. The ICC reported nearly 800,000 complaints with a total loss of $ 4.2 billion.

Thankfully, many of the world’s largest and most successful tech companies have been founded and are headquartered here in the United States. They are affiliated with our military and law enforcement agencies in the fight against evolving cyber threats, unlike organizations controlled by other foreign states.

As the rise of cyberattacks by foreign malicious individuals continues, the US technology industry has played an important role in detecting and deterring these threats from foreign enemies such as China.

In addition, innovations in the Americas have played a key role in Utah’s booming economy, helping state SMEs survive the worst of COVID-19. These companies employ one in seven workers, generate about $ 30 billion in economic impact annually, and make up about 11.5% of Utah’s economy.

According to the Connected Commerce Council, more than 75% of Utah SMEs increased their use of digital tools during the COVID pandemic. In addition, more than 50% of SMEs in the state plan to use digital tools from the technology industry more often.

Economics such as the Internet and F35 fighters are complex, interconnected systems that require careful and knowledgeable expertise to maintain proper working order.

Therefore, policy leaders representing Utah’s best interests should look to continue to develop policies that will help promote further innovation from the technology sector and make our country a safer place. It is important. Alternatives will come at very high economic and safety costs for Utah residents.

Grayson Massey is a member of the National Committee of Young Republicans in Utah and Vice-Chairman of the Western Region of the Young Republican Federation.

