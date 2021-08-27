UK may remove cookie pop-ups and some GDPR restrictions





The UK government is considering alternatives to the GDPR following the separation of the country from the EU. The plan should reduce cookie notification pop-ups and reduce regulatory enforcement.

British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told The Daily Telegraph that the country should enact new data protection legislation that protects consumer privacy, but in the lightest way possible.

His remarks are partly politically favorable. In Europe, where site pop-ups are rampant, dumping notifications can be cheering. However, the government is also inviting individuals who are tasked with implementing data privacy to new information commissioners, so a real change in approach is not out of the scope of possibilities.

Dauden doesn’t just quote cookie pop-ups. He pointed out not only advertising targeting, but also meaningless bureaucracy that undermines innovation.

GDPR has a high compliance cost. For example, in addition to hiring a data privacy officer, your database and partners or vendors are audited. According to recent academic research, venture capital investment in Europe has fallen by more than one-third compared to investment in American start-ups and other worlds (although emerging European data privacy and security). The company was a bright place for VCs). The authors of the report concluded that rising privacy costs in the EU motivated the decline, not to mention the much higher risk of fines and proceedings.

The new UK enforcement regime could also have a broader impact on advertising technology.

Earlier this year, Google announced that it would not abolish Chrome’s third-party cookies without the approval of the ICO, CMA, and UK consumer privacy and antitrust regulators. If the UK has a less restrictive policy on the use of third-party cookies, or even UK publishers and tech companies have beaten the government to allow more targeted advertising, these Agency could completely upset Chrome’s plans. Many industry executives who are loudly working to build the next era of identity and privacy on the Internet will quietly sigh of relief.

ICOs have frustrated privacy advocates in the past. Last year, the guard dog completed a survey of the Google and IAB RTB consent management frameworks. ICO regulator Simon McDougall said he was pleased with the steps taken by industry leaders and their commitment to data privacy standards.

Secretary Dauden said a new approach to online data privacy will bring Brexit dividends to web users and businesses.

He said that it reformed our own data laws, meaning that they are based on common sense and not box ticks.

