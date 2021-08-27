$ 3.5 Million Federal Grants Drives Self-Driving Innovation in the American Countryside





USF’s Urban Transport Center has partnered with startup ConnectedWise to bring low-cost technology to the local community.

What started with a cold call to the USF from a start-up working to bring high-tech driving to TAMPA local roads has recently secured a $ 3.5 million energy ministry grant and a nationwide network of transport innovators. Transformed into a partnership that built.

A project led by USF College of Engineering Center for Urban Transportation Research and Startup Connectedwise, a resident of the University of Central Florida Incubator, has recently announced 20 universities and universities to improve mobility in the country announced by the U.S. Department of Energy. It was one of the industry partnerships. energy. A Florida-led project aims to develop a new system that solves the shortage of wireless infrastructure for connected car communications in rural areas by communicating with vehicles using message-encoded traffic signs.

The two-year collaboration between CUTR and Connected Wise was initially supported by the Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. This is a highly competitive program known as the National Seed Fund, with additional support from the Florida High-Tech Corridor Matching Grants Research Program. It has now grown into a national collaboration between 14 individual entities, including global technology companies Bosch, the University of Utah, Argonne National Laboratory, and Plan Hillsboro.

USF Associate Professor Xiaopeng (Shaw) Li is the project’s principal investigator in a laboratory developing technology for connected self-driving cars. This grant extends work to all aspects of coordinated driving automation, including dynamic smart signing and sensing, communications, and vehicle control. It aims to significantly reduce the energy consumption and cost of future CDA systems.

The collaboration integrates cutting-edge research ideas from universities with the industry’s ability to implement those ideas in prototype products, Lee said. It not only advances the frontier of our knowledge, but also has a real-world impact on innovation.

The innovative system that collaboration is trying to develop is ambitious in its goals. But equally unbelievable is that a research partnership has happened altogether.

Based in Orlando, ConnectedWise is a technology start-up working to create safer, smarter, and more sustainable transportation systems using artificial intelligence, blockchain, and augmented reality. Founder and CEO Enes Karaaslan was looking for a university-based research team when he made a cold call to Elizabeth Nelson, director of the USF’s Florida High-Tech Corridor Matching Grant Program, in February 2019. The unique program is designed to be a bridge between university researchers and industry innovators in projects that strengthen the region’s emerging knowledge economy and prosperous talent pipeline.

Nelson and her team united Karaaslan and Lee. By April, the Connected Wise and Lis research teams were working on a federal SBIR funding proposal that took place in June. Corridor matching grants immediately continued to support the research team. And it included two graduate students working on a year-round project.

This is a great example of the powerful connections that the Florida tech corridor can create to benefit local businesses, our colleges, and our region, Nelson said. From the first referral, the team has built a strong relationship, providing students with a valuable hands-on experience, developing influential technology, and now bringing tangible financial benefits to the company and the university.

Paul Sohl, CEO of the Florida High-Tech Corridor Council, said the evolution of partnerships from regional cooperation to national programs capable of spreading innovative ideas and technologies nationwide will rapidly advance the regional innovation ecosystem in Florida. Said that it is an example of the ability of.

We are proud to not only catalyze the success of this collaboration, but also to enable greater access to self-driving car technology in often poorly serviced rural areas. .. This is a major victory for Florida, strengthening its national position as a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous and connected cars.

The newly funded DOE project seeks to solve the challenges facing rural communities when connected car technology is being implemented. Unlike densely populated urban and suburban communities, rural access to electricity and fiber optic infrastructure is restricted, and the implementation of connected car technology is costly. Connected Wise’s technology uses message-encoded traffic signs to communicate with vehicles without the need for wireless devices in the transportation infrastructure.

“We are working with CUTR to create a new type of transportation infrastructure that allows special traffic signs to basically communicate with vehicles on the road, which improves the safety and efficiency of transportation systems and makes them autonomous. Vehicles are reduced. ”Energy use.

Winning this major grant from the U.S. Department of Energy highlights the strong need for new infrastructure technologies for self-driving cars and confirms that the goals we are working on are important and influential. increase.

DOE funding was part of the $ 60 million allocated to 24 R & D projects aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions from passenger cars and light and heavy trucks. These projects will help strengthen the infrastructure needed to reach the federal government’s goal of a zero-emission economy by 2050.

In addition to Li, the USF team includes co-PI Handong Yao. Prominent Professor of Computer Science and Engineering Sudeep Sarkar; Lisa Staes, CUTR Associate Director and Program Director of Transit Safety and Labor Development. Pei-Sung Lin, CUTR Director of Intelligent Transport Systems, Traffic Operations and Safety Programs. Researchers Sicinnio Concus, Jody Godfrey, Alexander Korpakov, Austin Sipiora.

CUTR and Connected Wise will work with the following organizations on the project:

Utah University Argonne National Laboratory Utah Department of Transportation, Brain D. Leonard Utah Clean City, Tammy Bostic Metroplan Orlando ENSCO, Inc.Florida Transport Authority Tampa Hillsborough Highway Bureau BOSCH Tampa Bay Clean City Union Port Tampa Bay Florida Metropolitan Planning Organization Advisory Board Planning Hillsborough

