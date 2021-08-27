France tries to beat world tax denials





Bjarke Smith-With the help of Meyer

Digitax Date: The French delegation is in Ireland today, where it seeks to win a holdout to a global tax deal that will affect major tech companies.

Return to School: Prior to the next school year, schools and libraries are demanding billions of dollars in broadband funding, raising new concerns about what happens when those funds run out.

Home Cleaning: Democratic and progressive organizers want to make sure that the platforms they use for digital financing are also used for spam and deceptive marketing tactics.

Across the Sea French President Emmanuel Macron is in Ireland today and has ministerial aides, including Finance Minister Bruno Le Mer. Le Maires’ Mission: Convince Irish fellow Paschal Donohoe to agree to a global minimum effective corporate tax rate of 15%.

Dublin is not struggling to oppose the revision of international corporate tax rules. One of the last holdouts after 130 countries signed the idea in July. Irish people are reluctant to agree for fear of losing their business as the global tax floor raises Ireland’s current corporate tax rate. And the global increase in scale could have a significant impact on the bottom line of American tech giants like Amazon and Google.

Now all together: Joining Ireland is essential to securing a deal. The European Commission plans to systematize the world’s lowest tax rate for EU law in a bill early next year, and its tax initiative will require unanimous consent to pass the legislative body of Brussels.

But Ireland is not alone in opposition. Estonia and Hungary have also emerged against the lowest interest rates. Three-to-24 may not sound like a big hurdle, but Ireland, Denmark, Sweden and Finland said no, so the previous EU bid to introduce a digital services tax in 2019 I failed.

Sweet story: Macron’s trip isn’t about putting pressure on Ireland, French officials say. One official said he was heading to Ireland to listen to and understand the difficulties facing Ireland.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Senator Ron Wyden (Democratic Party), Mark Warner (Democratic Party), and Sherrod Brown (Democratic Party) announced on Wednesday a bill detailing plans to raise taxes on corporate foreign interests. Farah reports for the pros. Their proposal would be tougher for multinationals than global tax transactions.

Broadband Demand, Part II With the start of another Covid era grade, it’s not just local governments, state governments, and Internet providers who are anxious for broadband cash. A coalition representing schools and libraries is calling on Congress to replenish funds for FCC funding programs aimed at increasing connectivity among students, school staff and library users.

The Federation of Educational Library Networks said Wednesday that it was imperative for lawmakers to include a success law as part of the $ 3.5 trillion budget party spending package being promoted by the Democratic Party through Congress. This group includes the American Federation of Teachers, the American Library Association, and the National Education Association. The bill, sponsored by Senator Ed Markey (Democrat), Chris Van Hollen (Democrat), and Grace Meng (Democrat), will approve the FCC program for $ 40 billion over five years.

Suspension: President Joe Biden said he would never want to immerse himself in $ 3.5 trillion for areas that are expected to be funded as part of the already included bipartisan infrastructure package. Given, it’s not clear how open Democrats are to the proposal. $ 65 billion in broadband funding.

Driving force: Schools and libraries have already submitted more than $ 5.1 billion in demand through agency applications, with 9.1 million devices and 5.4 million broadband, according to FCC data released Wednesday. Pay for the connection. , Over 70 percent of the available funds. Twelve states and Puerto Rico each submitted a total of at least $ 100 million, and California requested more than $ 800 million.

The program was established earlier this year with the Bidens Covid-19 Relief Package and is part of a performance promoted by FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcels to fill the homework gap, which is a recession in student grades caused by lack of broadband access. is. According to Rosen Warsel, the pandemic emphasized the difference that reliable internet connections make to student education like never before. is needed.

Future Plans: The FCC has announced that it will open a second 15-day application submission period from September 28th to October 13th (the first 45-day application period ended on August 13th). ).

Great Power Brings Great Responsibility Democracy organizers are prolific political spammers and deceptive email technology, with EveryAction, a popular digital funding and donor management platform used by progressive organizations. I’m worried that I haven’t done enough to fight spammers who use. Instead, the platform should help make digital funding more ethical and sustainable, they insisted in a letter released publicly this morning.

We are united in concern that the continued exploitation of donors represents a threat to the long-term viability of email as an effective channel for financing and advocacy. .. The Blue State and Democracy for America was sent Wednesday to the CEO of EveryAction and its parent company, Apax Partners.

Answer: In search of comments, Mike Liddell, Digital General Manager of NGPVAN, a unit of EveryAction, pointed out his blog post published Wednesday. He writes that clients who commit illegal activities using our tools, including but not limited to fraud, such as tricking donors into making unintended donations, may be immediately dismissed. He added that the company refused to work with groups that opposed progressive causes.

Background: In June, the New York Times sacrificed “aggressive and misleading” funding tactics, including pre-filling checkboxes on donation forms that allow older Americans to agree to regular donations. I am reporting in detail the concern that it has become. These strategies were reportedly used by both Democrats and Republicans.

Following a similar Times report, state and federal authorities have stepped up their scrutiny of these digital funding platforms, such as GOP’s WinRed and Democratic ActBlue. The latter announced that while the Republican platform has filed a proceeding to suspend state-level investigations, it will impose restrictions on pre-checked box practices for repeated donations.

Bruce Andrews joins Intel as Corporate VP and Chief Government Operations Officer. He joined the SoftBank Group and previously worked for the Department of Commerce, former Senate Trade Commissioner Jay Rockefeller and Ford. … Lindsey Barrett participates in the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration working on Internet policy. She is from Georgetown Law and is a Fellow of the Institute of Technology Law and Policy.

Pamela Fusco has joined Splunk as Chief Information Security Officer. She was previously responsible for EVP and Global Information Security at Citibank and is a former US Navy cryptographer. James Czerniawski will join the Americans for Prosperity as a Senior Policy Analyst for Technology and Innovation. He was previously a Technology and Innovation Policy Analyst at the Libertas Institute. The Network Advertising Initiative has hired Cathy Lee and Ryan Smith as compliance and policy counsel, and Fatiha Tabibipour as communication and public policy counsel.

NTIA has established offices for internet connectivity and growth and offices for minority broadband initiatives. The FCC re-holds the US Telecoms Industry Traceback Group and supports the implementation of private sector-led efforts to track the sources of alleged illegal robocalls. Excella was selected to help the Pandemic Response Accountability Commission improve oversight of the Federal Pandemic Relief Fund’s distribution.

Following the White House cybersecurity conference, Apple, Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon announced a number of efforts to enhance their cybersecurity implementation and education efforts.

Investigation Phase: Facebook has begun an outreach on the establishment of an Election Commission, which may be established as an advisory body similar to the Supervisory Board, the NYT reports.

Internet in Afghanistan: The Taliban no longer hate the Internet. Rather, they are tech-savvy. However, some people want to limit how Afghans use the Internet, POLITICO’s Laurens Cerulus reports.

PIPL Watching: Privacy legislation helps China bend its muscles in digital trade through the WSJ.

That’s interesting. “Huawei has been hit by US approval for the purchase of car chips,” Reuters reports.

Future Challenges: Apple, Google App Store models face new threats in South Korea through Bloomberg.

Blog OTD: YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan shares his thoughts on how the company should address incorrect information in a company blog post.

ICYMI: OnlyFans overturned the decision to ban pornography, POLITICO’s Leonie Cater reports.

