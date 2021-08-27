5 Affordable Fitness Bands for Less Than 5,000 Rupees





There are plenty of great smart fitness bands in the Rs 5,000 price range. Brands such as Xiaomi, Amazfit and Realme are fitness bands with key features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement and sleep tracking. Currently, some low-cost wearables are also starting to offer stress level monitoring. Most affordable fitness bands are water resistant so don’t worry. Take a quick look at 5 affordable fitness bands that can be purchased for less than Rs 5,000.

5 Affordable Fitness Bands for Rs 5,000 Mi Band 6

The Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56 inch AMOLED touch display with a peak brightness of 450 knits. Get the faces of over 80 customizable bands to provide a personalized experience. Mi Smart Band 6 offers 30 workout modes, professional sports such as cricket and gymnastics, and activities such as Zumba.

It supports heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 measurement, stress monitoring, deep breathing guidance function, women’s health tracking and more. Xiaomi claims that the new Mi Smart Band 6 delivers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The fitness band is 5 ATM water resistant. Like all other smart bands, it also displays notification alerts and allows you to control your music. The price of Mi Band 6 is 3,499 rupees.

Amazfit Bip U Pro

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is another great option for less than 5,000 rupees. The fitness band features a 1.43-inch HD TFT-LCD color display. The panel is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 and has an anti-fingerprint coating. You can get up to 50 watch faces. Features include stress monitoring, breathing training, menstrual tracking, SPO2, GPS and more. There are over 60 sport modes including running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating and kickboxing. Wearables even have a water resistance rating of 5 ATMs (up to 50 meters).

The smartwatch has two PPG biotracking optical sensors that constantly monitor your heart rate. Amazfit Bip U Pro also monitors sleep quality. According to the company, users can get up to 9 days of execution time on a single charge. The Amazfit Bip U Pro is currently available in Flipkart for Rs 4,999.

Realme Watch 2 Pro

You can also consider purchasing the Realme Watch 2 Pro. This is also a budget fitness band that comes with a 1.75 inch rectangular touch color display. You can monitor resting heart rate, exercise heart rate, blood oxygen measurement, sleep detection and more. This watch offers 90 sport modes such as outdoor running, strength training, soccer, basketball, yoga and cricket. Realme claims that the device can last up to 14 days on a single charge. IP68 dustproof and waterproof specifications. The Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999.

Huawei Band 6

The Huawei Band 6 has a larger display than the Xiaomi Mi Band. It has a 1.47 inch AMOLED full view color display. It has a skin-friendly UV treatment and a stain-resistant silicone strap. Huawei claims that wearables can provide up to 2 weeks of battery life in normal use and up to 10 days in frequent use.

With this watch, you can take advantage of features that are important to the average user. You can monitor your heart rate, sleep patterns and stress monitoring technology. Sp02 monitoring and wearables also have a menstrual cycle tracking function. There are 96 workout modes such as running, cycling, swimming and treadmill. Huawei Band 6 is also water resistant to 5 ATMs (up to 50 meters). The Huawei Band 6 costs Rs 3,999.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3

You can also consider purchasing the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 for a price of Rs 4,499. This smartwatch offers features such as blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, 14 sport modes, automatic sport recognition and 5ATM tolerance assessment. The smartwatch features a 1.55-inch HD touchscreen TruView display with a resolution of 320 x 360 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It has a 210mAh battery and offers up to 10 days of battery life.

You can also measure your stress level with this watch. The device also helps track women’s menstruation and pregnancy data. It also helps remind users of their next menstrual period based on the menstrual data provided by their customers. You can use your smartwatch to answer calls and read messages. Users can also see mobile notifications on their watch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/five-affordable-fitness-bands-to-buy-under-rs-5000-list-7473054/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos