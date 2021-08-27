April ONeil and Cat Dog have been added to the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster





Nickelodeon All-Star Brawls has two more casts … or three? April ONeil and CatDog both appeared in Nickelodeons’ upcoming fighting game, and developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs announced Thursday at Gamescom 2021.

April is the beloved friend of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, some of whom also come to the All-Star Brawl. Based on her trailer, the April in-game move devoted itself to acting as a TV reporter, using the camera as a weapon in some of the attacks, but others also deployed some Turtles weapons. To do.

Curiously, this is the second game announced as a playable character on Gamescom 2021 after April was announced Wednesday as part of the cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge.

CatDog, on the other hand, is a perfect fit for the All-Star Brawls list of characters popular with older NickToons fans. CatDog looks pretty weird in the game and seems to have a move set that utilizes both half of the body. Cats and Dogs can do slightly different things, so it seems that players may even make their own moves, depending on the direction the CatDog is facing.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be released later this year on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

