Steam’s 2-hour refund policy stops indie developers from developing games • Eurogamer.net





This is why we don’t have good stuff.

A new debate broke out over Steam’s two-hour refund policy.

If you don’t know, Steam will offer a refund for all game purchases as long as you play for less than 2 hours and within 2 weeks of purchase. I have no questions.

This is a “professional consumer policy” (or a cost-effective way to reduce the number of customer service staff, depending on who you ask), and the 2-hour playtime threshold is an unreliable consumer. Is intended to prevent it from being abused.

However, while most AAA games easily exceed the length of two hours (see you, Assassin’s Creed Valhara), small indie games in short stories can be inadequate. This can lead to situations where the player can return the game within two hours of exiting the game.

This is exactly what Emika Games, an indie developer who recently released Summer of ’58, a psychological thriller with a very positive overall rating on Steam, is facing. Unfortunately, the game can be completed in about 90 minutes, leaving enough time for players to take advantage of Steam’s refund policy.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the developers said they were “quitting game development” and noted that they didn’t have enough income to develop more games due to the large refunds. ..

friend! Thank you for your support! I leave game development indefinitely to gather my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/q93NxWjyUI

— EMIKA_GAMES (@EmikaGames) August 26, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform and will only be displayed if you accept the targeting cookie. Please enable cookies to view them. Manage cookie settings

This is an unfortunate situation where consumer-friendly policies are harming developers who can hardly afford to lose sales. It’s also a difficult problem to fix.

Reducing the threshold from 2 hours only harms consumers who go through a very long AAA release. Steam may set individual policies for shorter indie games, which would require additional staff to ensure that the game is actually short. This is unlikely to be done by Valve. Another potential technical workaround is to use Steam achievements as a sign of game completion. The option to return the game may be removed if the player gets the final result to end the story.

A good balance between developer consumer rights and security How do you think this can be solved?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2021-08-27-steams-two-hour-refund-policy-leads-to-indie-developer-quitting-game-development The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos