No More Heroes 3 is more stylish and unsightly than ever





I had a good time with No More Heroes 3 until I somehow lost my save files. I don’t think it’s the game’s fault, but unfortunately it hasn’t been finished in time for a complete review since it was launched on Nintendo Switch today. But I took it a few hours, and it already felt like a worthy follow-up to the Wii original, which I was a big fan of back in 2007.

There was no such thing as the original No More Heroes developed by the Grasshopper Manufacture. In the action game, the main character of the video game nerd, Travis Touchdown, has risen the rank of the world’s most deadly assassin through an increasingly ridiculous series of boss battles. The game also featured an open world structure where you had to perform simple tasks such as pumping gas to earn enough money to register for battle.

2010 sequel No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle has abolished the open world and instead opted for a more traditional action game structure. However, No More Heroes 3 returns to its original game design. This is a change that makes you feel like a true follow-up, for better or for worse.

You must play the opening moment of No More Heroes 3 before you can hit the streets on an Akira-style bike. This usually sets the scene in an exaggerated way. This time around, we’re not just assassins, we’re joining a league of alien superheroes that make up the group behind powerful CEOs and supervillains like Thanos.

Its technical performance is as diverse as its impact

No More Heroes 3 is incredibly stylish. Aesthetics is like a grindhouse theater encountering an 80’s arcade, where intentionally grunge, low-resolution elements collide with a pixelated neon UI. The opening moment of this game is like you’ve never seen before. Games often feel like long jokes that satirize everything from aliens to buttons in the next episode of Netflix.

Unfortunately, like the original game, its technical performance is as diverse as its impact. Combat in No More Heroes 3 runs at 60 fps and has a satisfying crunch with or without the recommended Wii-style motion controls. (I played most of the game well with Switch Lite buttons and sticks, but it’s more convenient to shake Joy-Con to charge a lightsaber-style weapon.)

However, when you’re out of combat, the smoothness of the game is significantly reduced and your open world performance drops off the cliff. No More Heroes 3 can’t hold up anywhere near 30 fps when you’re biking around the city.

Director Goichi Suda has promised to provide solid and stable performance with the video embedded above. It was certainly not my experience, so future updates may improve the situation. I was wondering why Grasshopper wanted to include an open world in the first place. I wasn’t talking exactly about Grand Theft Auto V here. This is a barren environment with little to do. You are only crushing missions primarily for cash to reach the next boss battle.

Still, I’m going to start over with No More Heroes 3. This should say something about how interesting the chunks I managed to play were. Technical issues do not obscure the pure passion and energy that is clearly devoted to this project. For example, unlike Deadly Premonition 2, most of the games actually work well. Like the original No More Heroes, it’s worth overcoming the pain of the open world and empowering you if you click on powerful combat and a unique sense of style.

There are no Heroes 3 available on Nintendo Switch today.

