How Business and Technology Are Intertwined in the Pandemic?

The world has never seen a business and technological shift as fast and as transformational as it saw over the past 2 years. For most of us, the pandemic was nothing like the well-deserved staycation we all dreamed of. Very few of us had the time to stretch out on the couch and watch an interesting nature documentary on Cox cable. Most people worked just as hard, if not harder while working remotely. And despite the unprecedented disruption COVID-19 triggered, many businesses have survived and thrived under a remote working model.

This poses interesting questions. Did the technology to work from home or other remote locations only emerge just now? Or, if it always existed, what does that mean for conventional workplace models? And what factors have catalyzed this technology-driven business transformation only now, and not in the past? To find the answers to all these questions and more, read on. Discover the 3 key developments of our time that have proven to be just the lifeline businesses needed at this point, including:

Technology on the Frontlines

Technology has always played a vital role in most aspects of modern life. Obviously, this includes medical science and healthcare practices. The reason mortality rates are going down all over the world is that smarter and more powerful technology helps healthcare providers deliver a better standard of care. Similarly, it helps pharmaceuticals research and develops better and more efficient types of medication that are far more effective at fighting off diseases.

The COVID-19 vaccines currently in use across the world are a testament to the application of technology at all levels of healthcare. Using technology such as GPS monitoring, wearables that monitor real-time patient vitals, and phone location history, many governments have even tried to halt the spread of the virus. Using modern, purpose-built technology, governments have made gains in contact tracing and preemptively informing people to be careful even if they don’t exhibit symptoms.

At the same time, businesses have the technology to thank for being able to continue operations. The remote working model in place today may not have been possible in the past. The incremental development of cloud technology, better internet infrastructures, and a better understanding of user experience have allowed businesses to stay functional remotely. And for businesses that require essential staff on-premises, technology helps monitor workplace safety and adherence to safety protocols.

Powerful AI and Data Science Models

Artificial intelligence is often portrayed as the solution to all of humanity’s problems. And in all honesty, that could very well be the case in a few decades. However, even in its infancy, Artificial Intelligence has proven to be a game-changing technology. It has helped researchers and scientists crunch data and create models to determine the infection spread (and come up with workable solutions). It has helped governments take the necessary precautions to preempt sudden spikes in cases. Certain AI models may even be able to predict a spike in infections before it even happens.

In the business world, AI has slightly different but even more useful applications. Thanks to advanced data science, artificial intelligence systems can “learn” to do conventionally human tasks. Moreover, the AI can learn to improve its performance as it processes more and more data. In business, AI offers value in nearly any aspect, from process automation to supplementing business security to helping leaders take more successful decisions backed by accurate data.

5G Increased Internet Penetration and Quality

Access to better workplace technology in the pandemic is great. But it would not be possible for remote workers to access this technology without a stable internet connection that has sufficient bandwidth and speed. Over the past decade, internet penetration in the US has steadily increased. Providers have worked on upgrading and expanding their infrastructures. And the 5G roll-out has allowed more people access to more dependable and much faster internet services than ever before.

Business professionals still complain of unreliable internet access when working remotely. But without the infrastructure and technology of today, the disruption could have been far worse. You have to remember that most infrastructures that deliver internet service were never designed to handle this kind of network traffic. However, there is now better hardware, such as routers with improved throughput and smart channel switching, and software, such as cloud services that automatically adjust bandwidth usage. As a result, businesses have been able to operate surprisingly well under the circumstances.