Step-by-Step Process to Connect Nintendo Switch to TV

Gaming on the big screen is always a joy. From graphics to sound, everything gets bigger and better. I recently shifted my Nintendo Switch to the TV screen because I could no longer play games on the tiny screen of the console. However, this doesn’t mean that I have stopped playing games on my Spectrum mobile. Connecting Switch to the TV did wonders for me. The overall gaming experience improved.

So try it! Connect Switch to the TV screen in your home and you’ll be amazed by the results you see. Don’t worry if you haven’t figured out ways to connect your gaming device to your TV. Here’s how to turn your handheld device into a TV console:

Locate Your Nintendo Switch Dock

You’ll need your Switch’s dock to connect the device to the TV. If you’re wondering about is there a dock with Switch then you are thinking right. Yes, Nintendo Switch comes with a dock. You just cannot remember where you put it. Don’t worry, if you’re unable to find it. You can get a replacement for sixty bucks. You can also get third-party solutions at much cheaper rates. However, it is advisable to purchase from the official Nintendo dealership instead of non-official solutions.

Open Its Back Cover

Turn around the dock and you’ll see a hinged cover. Remove it and you’ll locate three ports. The top port is used to plug in the AC Adapter, one’s a USB port, and the third one is the HDMI output.

Connect the AC Adapter

Plug your AC Adapter into the top port. Plug the other end into a wall outlet.

Connect the HDMI Lead

Connect one end of the HDMI cable to the HDMI Output port inside the dock’s back casing. Plug the other end into a spare port on your TV. Close the back cover only after you’ve successfully routed the HDMI cable through the notch in the dock.

Insert the Switch in the Dock

You have to be careful with this step. Insert your Nintendo Switch device in a way that the charging ports lines up with the dock’s connector. After you’ve placed the console inside the dock, move on to the next step.

Remove Both Joy-Cons from the Console

You can use the Joy-Cons to play the Switch on your TV screen. For that, you’ll need to detach them from the console. You can remove them by holding a small black button. You’ll find this button on the back of both joy-cons. While you press the button, remove the joy-cons by gently lifting them. You can charge them by not removing them from the console during the docked mode.

Start Your Nintendo Switch

You can use a controller of your choice to turn on your Nintendo Switch.

Choose the Correct HDMI Settings

Now, all you need is to, select the right HDMI channel and you’ll be playing your favorite game on the big screen in no time. Make sure that all cables are firmly attached to the ports of the dock. In case any cable is loose, the console will start working the same way it works in handheld mode.

Conclusion

Nintendo Switch is a great device when it comes to gaming. It works even better when connected to a television screen. It appeals to the gaming community due to many reasons. One of them is that it can work as both a handheld device and a TV console. Features include a built-in 6.2-inch screen that runs games in 720p. The resolution increases to 1080p when connected to a TV with an HDMI cable.

Remember, only the original Nintendo Switch model is capable of connecting to a TV screen. If you use are using Nintendo Switch Lite then you won’t be able to connect the console to your TV screen. There are two major reasons. Number one is that Lite does not feature a dock. And number two is that it lacks the hardware required to support TV output.