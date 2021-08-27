AMD will lose market share of graphics cards to Nvidia, the report said





AMD has a long way to go to close the gap with its rival Nvidia in shipping graphics cards, and the new GPU shipping report shows that the bay is a bit wider. Intel, on the other hand, is the largest supplier of GPUs and is a habit of reporting this kind. This is because almost every CPU that the company sells has an integrated graphics chip. These are important even if consumers aren’t using onboard graphics.

These are two main categories. Overall GPU shipments including PC graphics cards, embedded GPUs, console graphics chips, and discrete GPUs for laptops. Discrete GPU that narrows the field to PC graphic cards and discrete trap top GPUs.

Looking at the latter, AMD’s share of the discrete GPU market fell to 17% in the second quarter of 2021, down from 19% in the previous quarter and down to 20% from the same period last year. Peddie Research, a well-known market research and consulting firm. What AMD loses, the profits of its main rivals-Nvidia’s share of the discrete GPU market now accounts for 83%.

The numbers are in close agreement with Steam’s hardware survey, showing that the GPU split between AMD and Nvidia is 15.31% and 75.41%, respectively (the rest is Intel).

This is not completely academic from the consumer’s point of view. Market share is important because the dominant position can affect the technology and optimizations that developers prioritize. For example, Nvidia’s unique Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and AMD’s open source FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology.

Both are basically aimed at the same thing, but the methods are very different and it’s up to the developer to optimize for one (or both or neither). The benefit of AMD’s savings is that the latest generation GPUs based on RDNA 2 are also built into the latest gaming consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S). This allows developers to take advantage of the capabilities of the architecture.

It should also be noted that these types of breakdowns do not necessarily fully represent consumer preferences or normal trends. This is because these are not normal times. Prolonged shortages of GPUs almost always mean that gamers buy a graphics card that they can actually get. This also makes forecasting trends more difficult than before.

“Covid has distorted all prediction models in the universe. Even Moore’s Law has collapsed. Short-term forecasts have produced inconsistent and distorted estimates from several quarters. This is wrong. It proves embarrassing to be, “said Jon Peddie, president of JPR. ..

GPU sales typically increase seasonally during the holiday season. To prepare, vendors stock up on GPUs in the third quarter. But such a strategy “will be constrained until the supply chain catches up with demand,” Peddy said.

In any case, this is what the current discrete GPU market looks like, ready to welcome Intel and its Arc lineup of third players. Starting with Alchemist, Intel in 2022 will officially compete with AMD and Nvidia in the field of discrete GPUs, and it’s interesting to see what their market share breakdown will look like in a year’s time.

