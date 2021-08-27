Apple agrees to change the App Store to allow developers to email users about payment options | Apple





Independent developers can tell iPhone users how to avoid Apple Tax for apps for the first time as part of an out-of-court settlement to conclude a class action proceeding against the company.

The deal, which involves a $ 100 million payment from Apple to be distributed to App Store developers who have made less than $ 1 million in the last six years, is a small but important deal from the company, which has a firm grip on the App Store. It represents a concession. It has made billions of profits, along with accusations of illegal monopoly behavior.

This hard-earned settlement will bring significant improvements to US iOS developers who distribute digitalware through the App Store, especially small developers who bring so much creativity and energy to their work. Steve Berman, one of the leading lawyers, said. ..

Other terms in the broad contract include a guarantee that Apple will maintain the SME program. This will reduce App Store fees for developers with an annual income of less than $ 1 million from 30% to 15% for a minimum of three years. We promise to give you more flexibility in pricing within the App Store.

From the beginning, the App Store has been an economic miracle. Phil Schiller, Head of the App Store, said it’s the safest and most reliable place for users to get their apps, and a great business opportunity for developers to innovate, prosper and grow. We would like to thank the developers for supporting the App Store goals and working with us to reach these agreements for the benefit of all users.

The settlement does not address all concerns from independent developers. The app must only offer in-app payments using Apple’s own system. It also charges a 15-30% discount per transaction and is also prohibited from notifying users that other payment options may exist elsewhere. These are the central provisions of Epic Games’ ongoing proceedings with Apple, which pulled the Fortnite game that was a hit when the company used its own payment service on behalf of Apple from the App Store.

However, developers will be able to contact users directly using the contact details received through the app and inform them of other payment possibilities. So, for example, users who purchase a subscription from the App Store may be offered savings to switch payments to credit cards while boosting developer revenue.

Richard Czechewski, one of the app developers who filed a proceeding that Apple has settled, welcomed the freedom to email users as a game changer in a court declaration field in Oakland, California. App developers will take full advantage of this change in customer communication as a way to further reduce the fees paid to Apple, he said.

The news arrived less than a day after Apple announced another concession, this time reducing the fees charged to news publishers. The Apple News Partner Program includes a news app that pays a 15% commission for in-app purchases, but only if the company decides to support Apple News and its aggregation services as well. This program follows the Video Partner Program, a similar transaction created to encourage companies such as Amazon to support Apple TV.

Regulators around the world are beginning to look at ways to drive competition in the Google and Apple app markets. Australia’s competitive watchdog is considering app store regulations, including making it easier for people to choose alternative payment options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/aug/27/apple-agrees-to-let-iphone-apps-email-users-about-payment-options The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos