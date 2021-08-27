Three paintings of Amoakoboafo were launched into space on a Jeff Bezos rocket ship





Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo is heading for the star. No, we’re not talking about his incredible market.

This morning, a trio of artist paintings made for New Shepard, a reusable ballistic rocket manufactured by Jeff Bezos’ commercial aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin, departed into space.

Paintings of pink tulips (2021), Chaum’s gold earrings (2021), and white and gold headlaps (2021) make up Boafo’s Triptych in orbit, and Sup’s 3 I decorated one parachute panel. One image is a self-portrait and the other is a portrait of his mother and his childhood friend, Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe.

A self-portrait looking up at the sky best explains what this project means to me. I grew up knowing that the sky is the limit, and now I can work on projects that transcend the sky, as we know, “Boafo said in a statement. “This means what a creative like me can do when given the opportunity not only to break the glass ceiling, but to go beyond it.

Artists needed to use special materials to ensure that the artwork survived a short journey into space and did not burn out on re-entry into the atmosphere.

The smell of the paint was unusually strong, so I wore a nose mask all the time during the production. It’s watery, so I had to lay the panel flat on the table to avoid unwanted marks. According to Boafo, it dried so quickly that it had to be done quickly to prevent it from drying out before the painting was complete.

In a statement, the representative of Blue Origin was honored to be able to fly Amoakos’ work of art into space and return it to New Shepard. ” “His stunning portraits capture the joy of blacks and the vibrant, beautiful, and mysterious shared future we want to create for all of us in space. ..

The Associated Press reported that the unmanned launch took place earlier this morning at the Blue Origin launch facility near Van Horn in western Texas. The 10-minute flight follows the successful launch of Blue Origin on July 20, when Bezos boarded the company’s first manned mission.

Boafo’s paintings are the first in the new “ArtxSpace” program of technology firm Uplift Aerospaces, sending commissioned works of art into space. This project is a collaboration with Blue Origin and curated by Jill Clark.

This wonderful artwork was inspired by the idea of ​​being illuminated by galaxies in the distance against the backdrop of the Earth, “said Josh Hanes, CEO of Uplift Aerospaces, in a statement. “I hope this will allow viewers to connect more closely with the universe and precious planets we call home.

The painting, separated from the capsule when the parachute is unfolded, is recovered on the desert floor.

Uplift Aerospace has promised to make a charitable donation to Boafo’s chosen organization. The Little Big Souls, which support preterm infants in Africa, and the Loves Closet Foundation, which provides medical and developmental support to children in Ghana.

