Elden Ring Preview: Dark Souls and Breath of the Wild Encounter





FromSoftwares Elden Ring looks like a kind of Super Dark Souls at first glance. This is a spiritual continuation of the action RPG series in the vast and vaguely familiar fantasy world of swords and magic. But developers of stubbornly challenging games like Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice are trying to do something more spectacular in the huge open world of Elden Rings.

This is a huge fantasy land, so you need an in-game map. This was not offered in past FromSoftware games. Players had to memorize the world of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro by repeatedly exploring dungeons and castles and building maps of them in their brains. However, in the game’s land, Elden Rings the Lands Between, you can place markers on the map to receive guidance on where to go next.

As players explore the crowded Lands Between, they encounter dungeons, giant castles, and occasionally dragons that jump out of the sky and attack. From Software producer Yasuhiro Kitao said in a video presentation with Polygon that he wants Lands Between to be filled with threats and discoveries. He explained that the big map of the game wasn’t big just because it was big. In that video presentation, FromSoftware introduced a variety of settings, including winter plains, autumn forests, flooded cities, and rotting wetlands.

Image: FromSoftware / Namco Bandai

According to Kitao, the dungeons players encounter in the Lands Between field are diverse, including caves, graveyards, and catacombs, and are handcrafted rather than procedurally generated like Bloodborne’s Chalice Dungeons. increase. However, players may find some familiarity with the dungeons, with traps, gimmicks, torch-lit tunnels, treasures, and mini-bosses scattered throughout.

The player, known as the Tarnished in Elden Ring, also encounters terrifying monsters and enemy soldiers. There is a large and majestic Ashen dragon and an armored knight. Some have strange enemies and have a dozen or so arms to wield their weapons, while others have a snake-like body. In one battle, an oversized falcon with a sword attached to Talon poked at the player, sliced, and at the same time threw a powder barrel.

Tarnished is free to use a variety of combat techniques to combat the Lands Between threat. Sword combat, archery, magic spells, stealth, arrows that put enemies to sleep, and more.

As with the Dark Souls game, players can also call for help. They can call Spirit Steed. It’s a horse-like creature that supports traverse and is useful when riding combat is needed. Players can also summon up to two other players at a time to support cooperative multiplayer. The options for summoning other types of AI-controlled allies are different. Kitao explained the tank defenders and types of attacks, and even a small swarm of friendly monsters that could be summoned with the ashes of the deceased. He didn’t provide many details, but it seems that the creatures you killed in Elden Ring may offer their help in the afterlife as an ally of disposable consumables.

Discoloration image of Spirit Steed wielding a twin blade against a dragon: FromSoftware / Namco Bandai

Even moving through the world of Elden Ring is different. Players can jump in addition to the aforementioned Spirit Steed, which can double-jump the canyon with the help of a mysterious jump pad and fire 100 feet in the air. Sekiro’s Wolf: Similar to Shadows Die Twice moving through his world, Elden Ring players can jump and bind without fear of being damaged by falling from the environment. It seems that you need to fly around freely to cross some areas, such as crumbling castles and rocky terrain.

In a section of the game known as Stormwind Castle, I saw a discoloration approaching the front door, but was greeted by a friendly character who said it was a bad idea to go through the front door. He offered a second, safer route. However, the player chose a hard pass, opened the gate, and was immediately welcomed by the arrow volley. Going back twice to pursue an easier and detoured path showed that many jumps, sneaks, and fights with armed but unprepared guards were needed. There was also a huge troll if the player chose the more difficult path directly. It would have been a face-to-face battle. On this secret road, they sneaked it down with a sleeping arrow and laid it down.

In another section, the player hid at night and approached a caravan containing treasure. They sneaked into the tall grass, hid themselves, shot a sleeping arrow at the guards, and closed him with a blade. Other guards currently under warning were dispatched with curved swords and magical skills embedded in their weapons. In a short job, I quickly got the treasure. More guards were dispatched by summoning a quartet of red-eyed phantoms with ashes. This was a different battle than what was seen in FromSoftware games. Players, five ghostly creatures, and six soldiers all fought at once.

Image: FromSoftware / Namco Bandai

While Core Combat feels familiar to Dark Souls players (slow and calculating), FromSoftware also borrows from Bloodborne and Sekiro’s fast-paced elements. According to Kitao, players can dash without harm to defeat the enemy’s stance, which is not guaranteed to kill Sekiro’s Special Move, but can do fatal damage. There is also a new combat mechanic (guard counter) that allows players to respond quickly after blocking at the expense of stamina. Kitao said the guard counter was separate from the parry returning from Dark Souls.

There is another well-known element from past FromSoftware games: Fast travel via Elden Ring, which is the equivalent of a bonfire (site of lost light). A young maiden (her name is Melina) who helps them level up and learn new skills. A hub world where friends and friends who meet outdoors gather. Fragmented storytelling that allows players to interpret the events and history of this world. Also, in the FromSoftware tradition, it’s a rewarding game. Developers can best encapsulate it in Elden Ring’s own description (good old RPG).

Elden Ring will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on January 21, 2022.

