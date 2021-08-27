Are you planning to buy Nvidia shares?Look at AMD instead





Currently, we believe Advanced Micro Devices are better than Nvidia. AMD stocks trade with about 11 times more trailing revenue than Nvidia’s about 25 times. Does this gap in AMD’s assessment make sense? We don’t think so. Both companies are benefiting from a pandemic and overall demand for products is increasing, but Nvidia’s share price is rising further as the need for data centers grows. Combined with the rapid surge in demand for game processors helped by the launch of new consoles, Nvidias’s soaring reputation makes sense. In comparison, AMD develops chipsets and GPUs primarily used in desktops and notebooks, while also providing technologies used in game consoles. However, there is still more to compare. Let’s take a look at past revenue growth, operating profit, and operating profit growth to get an overview of the relative valuations of the two companies. Our Dashboard Nvidia vs Advanced Micro Devices: Industry Peers; Which Stocks Are Better Bets? There are more details about this. Part of the analysis is summarized below.

1. Both companies have seen comparable revenue growth

Revenue

Trephis

Nvidias’s fiscal year ends in January, so Nvidias will continue in 2022 and AMD in 2021. On a fiscal year basis, AMD outperformed Nvidia in revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, with revenues up 85% during this period (about 60% for Nvidia). However, due to accounting reporting gaps, 2021 Nvidias may improve its comparison with 2020 AMD. In that case, AMD’s revenue increased 2.65 times from $ 4.3 billion in 2016 to $ 11.4 billion on an LTM basis. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s revenue increased 3.2 times over the comparison period, from $ 6.9 billion in 2017 to $ 21.9 billion on an LTM basis.

2. AMD is the winner with a clear margin

The Nvidias EBIT margin increased from 28% in 2017 to 33.4% on an LTM basis. In comparison, AMD’s margins are steadily rising, rising from -8.6% in 2016 to 16.2% in the last four quarters. With the data center business, Nvidias’ operating margin is now double that of AMD, but AMD’s excellent margin growth should not be ignored.

All net

Nvidias’s revenue and profit margin are twice that of AMD, but AMD’s revenue and operating margin are growing equally. Looking at the post-Covid recovery, Nvidia has so far slightly outperformed AMD, LTM revenue is almost double that of the previous fiscal year before Covid (2020), and AMD’s LTM revenue is 2019. It exceeds 70% of. AMD’s P / EBIT ratio is 70.4x, which is slightly lower than Nvidia’s 74.3x, but AMD’s P / S is significantly lower at 11x compared to Nvidia’s 25x. We believe this valuation gap will eventually close over time in favor of AMD at a more attractive price. That’s why AMD currently believes it’s a better buying opportunity compared to Nvidia shares.

