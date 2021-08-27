Genshin Impact hunting stands out in open world games





The Genshin Impacts Inazuma update was released last month. But hunting animals is so much fun that I was distracted and couldn’t complete it.

Lightning is full of intricate new puzzles, and General Lightning constantly spills her deadly wrath from heaven. In contrast, I find a pleasant familiarity with chasing wild boars on the rolling hills of Mondostadt.

In many open world games, animals usually give off an unforgettable death quib before leaving a realistic carcass when you kill the animal. It is not the original impact. When attacking one of the young Timmy’s feather-like friends, the pigeon pouffs in a cloud of dust, leaving a shimmering chicken leg. Isn’t it strange that I keep shooting down these kids’ friends? If they didn’t intend to boil or roast for a Paimon dinner, the developers might have had to make hunting feel horribly scary.

But I’m here because I have 59 raw meats in stock. And special effects are not limited to either animals or birds. If you use a fire attack on the fish you come across, they will turn into fine slices of seafood. The game refers to this phenomenon. The playable character Clay mentions blasting a fish. I think this is a fun hobby for her. Maybe it’s more than just a fun game mechanics. Clay wonders if the animal will actually turn into a completely divided steak in the world of Tabat.

Game development has the concept of game feel. It refers to how the game feels when someone plays it. For example, controller vibrations, soothing sound effects that play when you record a critical hit, and clean visual effects that appear every time you shoot a gun. The feel of the game is why you can keep shooting virtual humans in first person shooters later without feeling like an absolute monster. Or in my case, I stab a cute squirrel for a large cut of steak.

In open-world games, there are times when you don’t feel sick about looting meat from a corpse, but it still feels like a horrifying event in most cases. This seems strange because video games are usually about abstraction. All interactions are simplified to basic input, yet most large open world games can’t resist the realistic combat siren call. Dropping some cold cuts and hitting creatures until they disappear is actually the maximum amount of realistic animal murder I want. And Genshin Impact does just that. The only thing they can add to the experience would be a cute animal ghost that shakes goodbye as it soars into heaven.

But that’s what you need for a gacha game like Genshin Impact. Food is a great equalizer that allows players to access higher levels of content if they accidentally rise to world level before they are ready. If you have to constantly give these adorable animals the misery of graphics, it will be more difficult for players to tackle the day-to-day work of artifact farming. The difficulty of the game is not only the mechanical difficulty, but also the emotional burden of emulating virtual violence. Genshin Impact gives me all the rewards without pressure.

Hunting is a feature that Genshin Impact implemented well at the time of release, and it sticks to me even when the game is continually adding new content. And at the rate of constantly adding new food recipes, I expect to bully these unprotected animals for years to come.

