Nine new things, from dungeons to potboys





It’s like a fair fight.Screenshot: Namco Bandai

On Day 3 of Gamescon 2021, multiple outlets are getting a detailed preview of Elden Ring, an enthusiastic and anticipated open-world RPG from From Softwares. We’ve put together a list of some of the most interesting information coming out of today’s article.

Elden Ring, of course, is the latest game from Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice maker From Software. A collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki, a game director famous for Game of Thrones, and George RR Martin, a fantasy novelist. Martin wrote the inside story of the world. This is the latest in an endless parade of what the author is planning before the end of the Winds of Winter.

If you want to take a closer look at all aspects of the 15-minute Elden Ring preview that appears to select outlets, check out this morning’s article by Polygon and Eurogamer, which thoroughly details one of the hottest games of the year. Please check. If you need a cliff note, read on.

There is an overworld map. Unlike the older, more confined FromSoftware fares that players need to remember their surroundings, the large scale of Elden Rings Lands Between guarantees a complete land map. And dangerous. Elden Ring travels a lot around the world, but it’s not like being able to set a destination and roam for a light meal. The land is full of threats and discoveries, dotted with handmade dungeons for exploration and full of dangerous creatures. Today’s preview describes a troll caravan and a large dragon attack. Dungeon, dungeons everywhere. Between dungeons or dense land. A wide variety of challenging fortresses that cover a variety of biomes, including winter peaks and underwater kingdoms, as well as the dark and dripping caves expected of dark fantasy. In addition to these small dungeons, there are legacy dungeons, huge and complex castles, and fortresses aimed at testing your skills for big reward promises. The player character, also known as The Tarnished, has many weapons at his disposal. Swords, archery, magic, and stealth are just a few of the tools The Tarnished needs to fight the threats he encounters in Lands Between. Some can also be used while mounted on Spirit Steed, such as casting magic spells and shooting arrows. There are also a few platforms. In addition to riding a reliable double-jump steed, the Elden Ring world also has items such as jump pads similar to those found in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Expect to see a discolored person fly around dangerous terrain like a murderous little rabbit. Please ask for help. Bring a powerful companion from the ashes of the deceased and temporarily participate in your battle. In addition to the ability to summon up to two additional player characters in co-op multiplayer, you can also summon AI-controlled companions, from traditional tanks and healers to hordes of small monsters. You come across an enemy base. Do you want to hit the front door and attack the enemy’s most powerful defender, or sneak through the side doors and stealth towards your ultimate goal? Expect players to watch lots of fun videos that overcome obstacles in creative ways. Elden Ring sounds like Froms’ most ambitious game, but it still uses familiar features and mechanics. There is fast travel. There is a young woman who helps manage statistics when a player powers up. There is even a world of hubs where adventurers gather before they are killed in a hurry. Pot goblins may be your friends. Pot Goblins, also known as Pot Boys, have fascinated players since their debut. Brave people in FextraLife (via Patrick Klepek) used one of the preview questions to ask about Pot Boys and got the following response: You are free to make friends with them if you wish, but we cannot promise that you do not have to crush them.

Hopefully the people in the pot are as mellow as we all want.Screenshot: Namco Bandai

Elden Ring is on track for its January 21, 2022 release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, and PC. If you don’t make friends with Potboy, you’re considered a horrifying monster of some sort.

