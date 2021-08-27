Download Windows 11: How to Get Free Microsoft Updates Now





Windows 11 is a free download for Windows 10 users.

Microsoft

Windows 11 is on the way. We don’t yet know the exact release date for Microsoft’s new operating system, but we know that if you’re already using Windows 10, the upgrade will be free. As long as your device is compatible and meets the minimum requirements, when you arrive, you can probably update to new software during the 2021 holiday season in the same way you would update regular Windows 10. (If not, Microsoft will provide a workaround, but the company will not support it.)

If you’re a member of the Windows Insider Program and can’t wait for the final version to arrive, download the first Windows 11 Insider Preview build today for widgets, snap layouts, virtual desktops and the new Microsoft Store. The method is explained below. Here’s everything you need to know about Microsoft’s new software before you download it.

First, check the specifications on Microsoft’s site to see if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11. Also, if you purchase a new PC between the present and the general release, that computer will also be eligible for a free upgrade.

If you haven’t updated to Windows 10 yet, don’t worry. There are some tips for downloading Windows 10 for free, but it still works. Now is the time to make a switch to prepare your machine for a Windows 11 upgrade. This trick is the same as used to manually upgrade an older machine to Windows 11, but Microsoft does not recommend doing this as it may not be subject to the same updates.

Read more: Android apps coming to Windows 11: Everything we know right now

How to download Windows 11 Insider Preview build

If you’re a member of the Windows Insider Program (you can sign up for free now), you can download the first Insider Preview build of Windows 11 now. However, it’s important to note that beta versions, especially early versions like this, tend to be buggy. Do not download the beta to your primary device. Download only if you have a tester device. For most people, it’s best to wait for the public beta to arrive in July. Even better, wait for a general release later this year. This first build does not include all the new features that will eventually be available in the general release.

Still want to try? Method is as follows.

Try out new features such as Windows 11 Beta Widgets.

Microsoft

1. Make sure your device is running the licensed version of Windows 10 and that you are the device administrator. If you haven’t registered yet, register to participate in the Windows Insider Program. Alternatively, sign in to your Windows Insider account.[フライトを開始]Click.

2.[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows InsiderProgram]Go to. ClickGetStarted.

3. Select an account to get started, then select + to connect to your registered Microsoft account and continue.

4. Follow the instructions to select the experience and channel to get the Insider Preview build: Development Channel (for developers), Beta Channel (for early adopters), or Release Preview Channel (if you want to get the latest) General The version just before it was released). Please note that this build is served on the Dev channel.

5. Review the privacy statement and terms,[確認]Click.[今すぐ再起動]Click.

6. After rebooting, make sure your data settings are correct so that you can download the preview build. To do this[設定]>[プライバシー]>[診断とフィードバック]Go to[オプションの診断データ]Switch[オン]Make sure that

7.[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[WindowsUpdate]Go to.[更新の確認]Click the button. The latest Insider Preview build is displayed based on the settings you have selected.

From there, the device needs to be updated like any other Windows Update and is ready to go.

How to download Windows 11 when it becomes generally available

Here’s how to download Windows 11.

Stephen Beach Am / CNET

When Windows 11 becomes available to all Windows users on compatible computers this fall, we’ll download it in the same way as a new version of Windows. Most users[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows更新]Go to[更新の確認]Click. If available, you’ll see feature updates to Windows 11.[ダウンロードしてインストール]Click.

Windows 11 features a streamlined new design with pastel colors, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and an overall Mac-like look. Windows[スタート]The menu has moved from the bottom left of the screen to the center, and the app icon has been placed in the center of the side of the screen. You’ll find many new desktop tools, such as widgets that can provide you with at-a-glance information and create easier virtual desktops. In addition, Android apps are integrated into Windows and can be installed from the Microsoft Store. (Check out all the best features of Windows 11 and how to use them.)

Currently playing: Watch this: Windows 11: Hands-on for early builds

3:55

This update is the first major change to Microsoft’s operating system since the release of Windows 10 in 2015. Rumors have spread over the past year about a major redesign of Windows. At the Microsoft Build developer conference on May 25, CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft plans to “one of the most important Windows updates in the last decade” and in 2021 the OS We have confirmed that a major change is imminent for 1.3 billion users. .. And in mid-June, Microsoft quietly announced that it would end support for Windows 10 published in 2025 for Windows 11 spread.

For more information, see everything you wanted to see in Windows 11 but didn’t, and all the big differences between Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Currently playing: Watch this: 7 ways to take screenshots on Windows 11

3:54

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/windows-11-download-how-to-get-microsofts-free-update-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos