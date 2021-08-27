Where to find all Ascendant Anchors in Destiny 2’s EDZ (Week 1)





Destiny 2 players are flocking around the EDZ in search of ascendant anchors as part of the Season of the Lost. At least 20 are scattered throughout the area, from Trostland to Sunken Isles, and getting 20 of them is an important part of unlocking the first Ascendant Ballast Season Challenge.

Players will need to find an additional 10 in the Shattered Realm activity, but this guide will only cover those in the EDZ.

Here are all the locations of the Ascendant Anchors I found in EDZ during the first week of Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost: However, it may be more hidden.

Trostland: 5 anchors

It’s very hard to miss Trostland’s first Ascendant Anchor. It’s right next to the abandoned pillar and you’ll see it the first time you load it into the area.

From there, follow the light of the anchor to the building in front of you and look at the second collection. The third is on a container in an abandoned church. Head to the two-story house with broken walls where the Shanks group appears and you’ll find a fourth house.

The last thing we found was an abandoned building on the right side of the church, near where Harbinger started. You can jump from building to building or take the stairs inside to your destination.

Winding Cove: 3 Anchors

The Xr’s occasional home also has several ascendant anchors, the first of which is right next to the landing zone. After spawning, pass the entrance to The Weep Lost Sector and you’ll see it staring at you.

Look at the fallen tree trunk that looks like a bridge suspiciously and use it as a bridge to reach the next ascendant anchor. When you reach the end of the path, the anchor fires a beam of light. You may need the help of a nearby streetlight post to get there.

Go back to the spawn and go straight to where you can find the Xr when you’re in the EDZ. You should see the anchor on the left side of the big ship near the Xr.

Gulch: 5 anchors

The first anchor is right next to the spawn point and you should see its brilliance as soon as you land. From there, look at the abandoned highway on the left and continue on until you see the abandoned Salzwerk sign and a second anchor near the abandoned truck.

To see the rocky shelves, look to the left again. Jump or roam on nearby rocks and you’ll see another anchor in the distance.

From there, look behind you until you see the entrance to the tunnel. The anchor is on a rocky ledge on the right side of the tunnel, and its brilliance makes it easy to see.

The last one is in the passage between Gulch and Sludge. Proceeding there, you will find another anchor right next to the curve next to the water tower.

Sludge: 4 anchors

Continue on from The Gulch to The Sludge, and when you see the text, you’ll see another Ascendant Anchor on the left. From there, look ahead towards the container and the abandoned building to find the next anchor.

After grabbing it, follow the ruined road on the right and you will find the Ascendant Anchor after the curve. Go back a little to the abandoned building and look for the blue light in the distance. There is another anchor on the shelf there.

Sunken Islands: 5 Anchors

To find the last few anchors, head to Sanken Isles at the top of the map (so far, it’s usually not visible). Looking to the left from the landing zone, you should see the glow of the first anchor.

Around the islet from there, there is another anchor on the water’s edge, which also shows the chest of the area (check the map for indicators).

Find anchors near some crates towards the ship, go through the tunnel and look between the alcove on the right as you search for your next collection. Continue to the left until you find another glow. You will find the last anchor you have found so far.

