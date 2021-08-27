Saints Row developers “do not recede” criticism of reboot





Saints Row developer Volition told fans that he wouldn’t “backtrack” when he restarted after a disagreement in the trailer.

The reboot was announced at Gamescom this week, saying goodbye to former Third Street Saints and supporting the Ragtag Quartet, who wants to be the boss of a criminal organization. As VGC reports, trailers have a surprising amount of dislikes on various YouTube channels, often outweighing or almost matching the number of likes.

A quick glance at Twitter will reply to the game announcement and come across many of the same criticisms. Saints Row’s account “dislikes” before the studio “hasn’t retreated to this game” and the developers “get it, it’s new, it’s a shocking reaction” more seriously. I hate people. “I decided to reply cheeky to one comment with a GIF to a unique restart. “

We haven’t set back this game. We got it, it’s a shocking reaction to a new and unparalleled reboot. The gif was supposed to convey that. August 26, 2021

see next

Most of the protests seem to come from the belief that reboots don’t retain the same “feel” as old Saints Row games. It makes sense in a way. The series took some time to find its identity, but by the time Saints Row: The Third was released, it had grown into something unique and unique. But as studio development director Jim Boone told the press in an off-hand preview, these games don’t feel right in today’s climate.

“We love [the old Saints Row games]But we recognize that those games are out of date, “he said. But that tone is not what we want to do today. “

I personally like trailers and am happy to see what modern Saints Row can bring to the table. I’m not a big fan of CGI trailers that show no signs of real gameplay, so I’m excited to see if it still holds the ridicule of old Saints Row.

Saints Row will be available exclusively at the Epic Games Store on February 25, 2022.

