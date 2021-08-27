Free download Demons Residence DOGE





Download Demons Residence DOGE for PC with single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Demons Residence DOGE for PC 2021 Overview You have been called to evaluate the property before it goes up for sale. From what I heard, the residence was built in the 19th century, but has seen a lot of renovations over the past years. You’ve accepted the job on your way to the quiet old countryside. The old lady who asked for your evaluation is living in another country and she hinted to you where the key to the front door is.. Explore the mysterious residence in the countryside, find and collect items and keys to unlock all areas of the house. Complete puzzles to unlock secret areas. Make your way through the old house with air vents and other clever methods. The game is also filled with more horror items and Easter eggs. Sometimes it is better to remain silent if someone is listening. The expected duration of the game is around 2 hours depending on the player. * Enemy AI Mysterious creatures have random patterns and are ready to catch you. You can hide or fight. * Fully customizable settings The settings menu is full of things you can change. Stunning or terrible PC, graphics settings are for you. Settings also allow you to configure all key bindings for your keyboard and controllers. * Full console support – This game includes full console support. You can play the game from start to finish without having to touch the keyboard. Includes Xbox and PlayStation consoles of all generations. * Save system The game has a complete flexible save system, save and load anywhere and continue when you have time to play the game again. The game also includes frequent autosave.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains content not suitable for all ages: general adult content and bloodstains.

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Set Loader/Repackage: DOGEG Game File Name: Demons_Residence_DOGE.zip Game Download Size: 1.5 GBMD5SUM: f1487382a43f90d52df1f751fc0aa6d6 System Residence Requirements

Before you start Demons Residence DOGE Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* OS: Windows 8 * Processor: Core i3/Ryzen 3 * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 800 series * DirectX: v10 * Storage: 10GB available space * Sound Card: Direct x9

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 * Processor: Core i5 / Ryzen 5 * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 900 series * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 10 GB available space * Sound card: Direct x9

Free download Demons Residence DOGE

Click on below button to start Demons Residence DOGE. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

