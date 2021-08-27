Apple resolves class action proceedings with some developers, enabling more communication with users





Apple is increasingly fighting developers over how to manage the App Store.

James Martin / CNET

Apple says it has reached a settlement with developers in a class action proceeding against a tech giant over how to manage the App Store for the iPhone and iPad. In the agreement, Apple will share more data with app developers, set some rules for communicating with customers, and $ 100 million to help U.S. developers under $ 1 million annually. He said he would establish a fund.

Apple has made a commitment to all developers on its platform, with the exception of a fund for developers, nearly one-third of which will go to lawyers and legal costs related to Thursday’s settlement. Said it applies.

“Thanks to the developers for supporting the App Store goals and helping us reach these agreements for the benefit of all users,” said Phil Schiller of Apple Fellow, who oversees the App Store. I am. statement.

The agreement between Cameron et al. And Apple is separate from Apple’s ongoing proceedings with Fortnite developer Epic Games, in which case the settlement requires judge approval. .. Some Apple critics say they are disappointed with the settlement. Many of the concessions depend on maintaining existing plans or clarifying App Store rules that haven’t been enforced consistently, so Apple says it’s largely a win.

“This offer does not address the structural and fundamental issues faced by all developers, large and small, but undermines the innovation and competition of the app ecosystem,” said App Fairness. Meghan Di Muzio, Secretary-General of the Union for, said in a statement. “It’s not a concession to allow developers to communicate with customers about low prices other than apps, and it further emphasizes that Apple has complete control over the app market.”

Epic Games, which helped form the coalition, refused to comment beyond DiMuzio’s remarks.

Spotify, which is urging US and European regulators to curb Apple and its App Store, has also criticized the deal. Streaming music companies said, “Apple has been allowed to abuse its dominant position for years, a true way for companies to innovate and compete fairly in a fair competition. We continue to seek reform. “

Apple’s move to resolve the developer proceedings represents the latest twist in the ongoing court battle over the App Store. Apple has noticed an ever-increasing battle with app developers over the last few years. These developers say tech giants have too much control over the App Store. This is the only way consumers can install programs on their iPhones and iPads.

Apple’s reconciliation is an interesting legal twist in its ongoing drama, but iPhone maker and Fortnite maker Epic have ruled from Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers following a court battle in California earlier this year. Because I’m waiting. In that case, Epic accuses Apple of acting exclusively and uses its power over the App Store to force developers to accept high fees of up to 30% for in-app purchases. .. It all sounds like a trivial debate about how much money we make when we buy things on our phones, but the result is that it overturns Apple’s way of doing business and getting apps on the device. And may change the payment method.

Apple isn’t the only one Epic is fighting over these issues. Fortnite game makers also sued Google last year for a similar disagreement over the processing of payments. Parliamentarians and regulators also participated, urging Apple to justify its mission, tightly control the platform, and investigate Google’s behavior.

As part of the agreement, Apple has also promised to add more features to the developer program. For example, Apple said developers will be able to choose from the 500 price range for apps and in-app purchases. This is an increase from the previous less than 100. It also promised not to change the Apple Store’s search system or small business pricing programs “for at least the next three years.”

The proposed settlement allows developers to communicate with users by email, but Apple offers people cheaper subscriptions or cheaper alternatives for developers to pay for items outside the App Store. He said he would not allow the information shown to be added to the app.

Joan E. Solsman of CNET contributed to this report.

