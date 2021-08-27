Microsoft adheres to the requirements for Windows 11 devices, but there is one caveat.





Microsoft adheres to the minimum system requirements for Windows 11.

Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 11 operating system, now available as a Windows Insider preview and scheduled for general release later this year, chooses a 64-bit processor as a compatible device, with 4 GB of memory, 64 GB of storage, and UEFI. Requires secure boot and TPM. 2.0. In a blog post on Friday, Microsoft said that despite user backlash, these minimum system requirements remain unchanged after testing early versions of the operating system. However, some more processors have been added to the compatibility list. Also, for some users, there is a workaround that allows you to upgrade your old machine without Microsoft support.

Microsoft’s list of compatible processors includes the Intel Core X-series and Xeon W-series, as well as some devices with the Intel Core 7820HQ, including Surface Studio 2.

According to Microsoft, the reason for the strict minimum system requirements for Windows 11 is based on performance and security. The company’s tests have shown that devices that do not meet the minimum requirements have a 52% increase in kernel mode crashes and a blue screen. The post states that these requirements are also in line with the requirements of the core applications that people use for video conferencing, work, and games.

However, if you want to upgrade to Windows 11 on an older device that isn’t on the upgrade list, you can do it manually using the Windows Insider program or Microsoft’s media creation tool (many people can upgrade from Windows). .. Free from 7 to Windows 10). However, doing so means that Microsoft does not support that version of Windows 11.

Microsoft will also release the PC Health Checker app for Windows Insider on Friday and will release it to the general public in the coming weeks. The app provides detailed information on why your device is incompatible and where to go to understand the next steps. (Step-by-step instructions on how to use the PC Health Checker app and other ways to check if your PC is compatible with Windows 11. If you are experiencing a TPM or Secure Boot issue. There are also instructions on how to enable TPM and secure boot.)

If you can’t download Windows 11 to your device and don’t want to buy a new Windows 11 PC, Microsoft will support Windows 10 until October 2025. The tool free 10 that many people can download Windows still works.

For more information, we will show you how to download Windows 11 preview for free and what you need to do before installing Windows 11.

