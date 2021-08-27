Microsoft supports some 7th generation Intel Core CPUs in Windows 11, but most do not.





If Microsoft wanted to revert to new system requirements focused on the strict security of Windows 11, there’s good news and bad news. Fortunately, a few 7th generation Intel Core processors have been added to the support list, and systems using these chips will officially support the final version of Windows 11, which will be released in the fall. The bad news is that they are the only processors that have been added to the support list, and Microsoft “maintains the minimum system requirements initially set.”

Intel’s 7th generation Core processors (codenamed Kaby Lake) were launched primarily in late 2016 and 2017, but many computers using them have been available for purchase ever since. The specific 7th generation processors added to the compatibility list are:

X-series processors based on the Skylake-X and Kaby Lake architectures, such as the Core i5-7640X and Core i7-7800XW-series Xeon processors, especially the Core i7-7820HQ. However, systems with this processor must use the DCH driver.

If the decision to support a particular 7th generation Core i7 laptop processor seems strange, you don’t need to look for an explanation. This is the CPU included in Microsoft’s Surface Studio 2 and Microsoft has yet sold it, but not yet. Updated in 3 years. Microsoft was taken for granted by users and the press for trying to stop supporting PCs it currently sells and for controlling everything from firmware to drivers. Adding support is commendable, but it’s also minimal. Windows 11 is the cheapest configuration (high-end configuration) for the 2017 5th Generation Surface Pro and 1st Generation Surface Laptop and the 2017 Surface Book 2. Uses the 8th), leaving the Surface product-a generation processor, but the cheapest model wasn’t).

advertisement

These processors join the rest of the processor compatibility list, including 8th generation and later Intel Core processors and 2000 series AMD Ryzen processors (except Ryzen 2200G and 2400G, which use the same CPU architecture as 1000 series Ryzen CPUs). .. Most of the supported processors were released as early as late 2017 or early 2018.

Microsoft said in June that it would investigate compatibility with other 7th generation Core processors and 1000 series Ryzen processors, but that investigation was clearly over. Today’s announcement clearly closes the door to support for older chips from either company. You can also manually install Windows 11 on an unsupported system, but for most people the “official” free frictionless upgrade path is limited to all but the latest PCs.

If you want to make sure Windows 11 runs on your PC, Microsoft today releases a revised version of the PC Health Check app to Windows Insider. The original version of the Health Check app tells you if you can run Windows 11 on your PC, but doesn’t provide details explaining why. The new version will show you why your PC is incompatible and will link to resources and show you what you can do to change the settings to run the OS.

Update: Microsoft will allow manual installation of Windows 11 on unsupported PCs. We’ve tweaked this story accordingly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/08/loosened-windows-11-requirements-cover-the-surface-studio-2-but-not-much-else/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos