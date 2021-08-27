DeanBeat: A delicious autumn season for gamers





With the end of Geoff Keighleys Gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday, we’ve got an overview of all the big games coming out this fall. And game market researcher Newzoo was worried about game delays as a reason for predicting game industry revenues to shrink in 2021, but a good fall season to end a decent year. I think it will be.

One of the games that could save the season is in the spotlight as Microsoft confirmed this week that Halo: Infinite will debut on December 8th without Forge and co-op features. For a gamer like me who doesn’t have much time to play, it will take some time to get the PC and Xbox games done. And once again I feel like I don’t have enough time to play all the games I want to play.

It usually causes a lot of anxiety for gamers. But this year, we will welcome the game release calendar with confidence. So many delays from the pandemic created the real risk that hardcore games would be a problem.

We started a little early by running part of Aliens: Fire Team Elite, which was released on the console and PC on August 24th. Also this week, Psychonauts 2 was released on August 25th on PC and Xbox platforms. September 2nd, I’m toying with my favorite military series in an extended version of A Total War Saga: Troy Mythos.

Image Credit: Square Enix

And in the week of September 7, starting with Bus Simulator 21 (PC and Xbox on September 7), Artful Escape (PC and Xbox on September 9), Warioware: Get It Together (Switch on September 10) , Lost in Random (PC and console and September 10 switch), NBA 2K22 (PC and console and September 10 switch), Tales of Arise (PC and console September 10), and Life Is Strange : True Colors (PCs, consoles, switches, and Stadia on September 10th). I want to play The Artful Escape and Life Is Strange: True Colors in that group. However, it will be difficult to find the time as Im expects to play the Call of Duty multiplayer beta during that time frame.

Take a short break until you see the innovative Deathloop (September 14th PC and PS5). And Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC and PlayStation console) appearing on September 21, Diablo II: Resurrected (PC and console and Switch on September 23), Death Stranding: September Get the actual spacing with Directors cut in PS5. 24. I want to catch a part of Deathloop. Im wanted to play Death Stranding because of the time-saving elements introduced, like the delivery catapult. But I have to postpone some of these until a later date.

Image credit: EA / Spillover

Amazons New World is significantly behind its release on PC on September 28th, but will eventually get a great window. Then, in October, there will be several mega-launches to decide which game to nail. Play each for a few days.

First, get Far Cry 6, a work by Ubisoft. Here you free a country like Cuba from the sneaky dictator played by Giancarlo Esposito (PC, console, Stadia on October 7th). Next, on October 8th, Metroid Dread will appear on Switch. Back 4 Blood, the spiritual sequel to the Left 4 Dead series, will be available on PC and console on October 12th.

On October 22, when both Battlefield 2042 and Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ash debut on the same day, I make a particularly difficult choice. I know I need to play Battlefield, but so far I’ve been enjoying the Super Massives the Dark Pictures horror series a lot.

At the end of October, Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy (PC, console and Switch on October 26th), Age of Empires 4 (PC, console and Switch on October 28th birthday), Ubisofts Riders Republic (PC and console and Switch) And Stadia on October 28th). Within that group, I haven’t played enough real-time strategies in recent years, so Age of Empires 4 gets my vote. Guardians of the Galaxy looks like a fresh new Marvel game, but it feels like there’s a disappointing timing.

Image credit: Activision

By the time November 5th begins, I wish I had time to finish my obsession with Battlefield and play Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is my biggest time sync, Call of Duty: Warzone also brings a new map. We know we need to be hooked on Call of Duty early in November, but we’re in a hurry to plan for the Games Beat Summit Next event on November 9th and 10th. We’ll be holding an event this season, but as you can see, we just can’t afford the calendar.

For those who aren’t crazy about Call of Duty, Forza Horizon 5 (November 9th PC and Xbox Console), Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online (November 11th PS5 and Xbox Series X / S) I have. And Dying Light 2: Stay human (on PC and console) on December 7th.

And as soon as we’re on the air, we’ll be immersed in Halo: Infinite on December 8th. Thanks to some big games pushed in 2022, such as Sonys Horizon: Forbidden West and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The next chokepoint for too many games to debut is February. Talk about them well when they actually appear.

If I have to think about the games I spend the most time on, they’re probably (in chronological order) Life Is Strange: True Colors, Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Deathloop, Back 4 Blood. , Age of Empires 4, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Halo: Infinite. It’s good to end the year with Halo: Infinite, as we played a lot of Cyberpunk 2077 last December. Hopefully Halo will show up without all the bugs in Cyberpunk 2077. Play each of these games for at least a day.

If you’re wondering why I did this exercise, you’ll notice how Im chose some games because it doesn’t compete with the fascinating ones that week. Yes, when releasing a game, it really makes a difference to gamers.

The bottom line is that you don’t have to be afraid as a gamer. Big games are scheduled to drop almost every day in the fall and there are more games than we can play.

