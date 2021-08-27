Epic disables rude Fortnite emotes during MLK events





Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Yesterday, Epic added the interactive Martin Luther King Jr. Museum to its popular free shooter, Fortnite. The Civil Rights Education event came with some specific emotes available to players, but it was also possible to activate emotes from a wider range of stable options. Getting this freedom was done as expected by the players, so Epic took action today.

The March Through Time Event is a continuous interactive museum created through a partnership between Epic Games and Time Magazine. The partnership has sparked a lot of debate about meeting the youth they are in, but it’s undeniable that the whole thing is a bit strange. Various dances and emotes in which players participate in this event, dressed as Batman, Stormtrooper, or hundreds of other licensed Fortnite skins. This created a situation in which a player dressed as Rick and Morty’s Rick Sanchez danced in the virtual DC Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and JR Martin Luther King’s speech was played in the background. Not good!

So today, in response to players being silly and using emotes to be rude or toxic during the event, Epic has disabled all emotes during the March Through Time experience. The only exception is the eight emotes Epic included in the design for use during the event. Especially the emotes who sit and protest.

The community’s reaction to this event and the currently disabled emotes was mixed, angry at Epic’s even allowing the use of emotes during the event, and why Epic is tackling the problem as a scorched earth operation. I was confused.

Note that Epic actually disabled some toxic emotes, such as the ability to throw tomatoes, at the start of the event. As a result, publishers seemed aware that players using emotes unpleasantly were a potential problem, and the company waited 24 hours before deactivating all unapproved emotes. It’s strange. Kotaku has contacted Epic Games about deactivated emotes and whether future Fortnite events will allow them to be used.

Yesterday, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney claimed that the studio built this using everything he learned from the We The People event. I’m not sure, given that emotes were also a problem during the event.

If Epic plans to continue hosting these serious educational events at Fortnite, make sure that Metaverse and past cosmetics don’t confuse or downplay the hard work that is clearly being done to create these experiences. The company needs to do more work. If Epic really wants to use Fortnite as an educational tool, it’s a good idea to remove the annoying emotes, limit the skins available, and remove the loading screen tips that describe headshots.

