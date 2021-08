Riot Commission Requests Records from Facebook, Google, Twitter

Lawmakers set the pace for the January 6 riot investigation

The Commission investigating the parliamentary riots on January 6 held its first hearing on Tuesday focusing on law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten when the riots broke into the building. (July 27)

Facebook, Google, Twitter, and other tech companies are being asked to hand over records of efforts to overturn the 2020 elections and the deadly parliamentary attack.

A letter sent Friday by a parliamentary commission investigating violence on January 6 calls for internal reviews, data, and communication on social media posts.

The House Select Commission is responsible for policy changes made or not made by social media companies to address false information, violent extremism, and the spread of foreign influence, including decisions banning content. I’m looking for a record.

Records of contact with law enforcement and intelligence agencies are also required.

“We have been requested and look forward to continuing to work with the Commission,” Facebook said in a statement to USA Today.

Twitter declined to comment.

Requests for materials dating back to the spring of 2020 highlight the central role played by the social media platform on January 6, when a rally over former President Donald Trump’s allegations of unfounded fraud led to a raid on the Capitol. I have to.

Hundreds of people were arrested, many identified by photos, videos and postings on social media.

“A special committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol will investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes of the attack and power to identify and evaluate lessons learned and recommend corrective actions. It’s related to peaceful relocation. Policies, procedures, rules, or regulations, “writes Chairman Benny Thompson, D-Miss.

Other social media companies targeted by the panel are 4chan, 8kun, Gab, Parler, Reddit, Snapchat, Telegram, theDonald.win, TikTok, Twitch and Zello.

“Because we have a free online publishing platform, it’s inevitable that criminals will try to abuse our services, because in fact they are exploiting all online services,” Gab said. Andrew Torba, CEO of, said in an email to users. “We are working hard to ensure that our service is denied to these malicious individuals.”

“We look forward to contacting the committee in the coming weeks,” he added.

Seven Democrats and two Republicans will join a committee formed by Democrats in the House of Representatives after the Independent Commission on January 6 was blocked by the Republicans in the Senate.

Shortly before the first hearing, Democratic Nancy Pelosi refused to nominate two Republicans over a vote to challenge the 2020 elections. ..

