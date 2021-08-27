Why Apple Wins Legal Settlement with Developers





Apple said Thursday that it had reached a legal settlement with app developers who accused it of abusing control of the mobile app market.

Proceedings are complex and different people in the tech industry have responded very differently to them. Apple and those who sued it saw the deal as a major concession from Apple and a win for developers. Some Apple critics, including companies that pay millions of dollars in app fees, have said it’s a fake that has changed little of Apple’s control of apps.

The description of the settlement and its meaning are as follows:

First of all, what is the controversy?

Courts, regulators, lawmakers, and developers have scrutinized Apple’s practice of collecting up to 30% commission on other companies’ sales on the App Store. The business, according to some estimates, generates nearly $ 20 billion annually for Apple.

Many companies that reach their customers through the app don’t want to pay Apple big savings and are increasingly fighting to change the rules. Apple claims that the committee rewards the creation of the App Store’s economic miracle and is fighting to maintain the status quo.

Billions of dollars are at stake in one of the most important battles over the power of Big Tech.

So what did Apple give up on the settlement?

not much. We have agreed to keep the commission rate constant for 3 years and keep search results on the App Store for 3 years based on objective characteristics such as downloads and user ratings.

At a detailed level, developers will be able to sell apps for different prices from 100 to 500 (for example, apps can now charge $ 32.99 instead of $ 29.99 for subscriptions).

They agreed to create $ 100 million in funding for small app developers. (This will be explained in detail later.)

But most notable is the clarification of Apple’s rules. Companies can now email customers about payment methods other than the iPhone (or iPad) app.

Is it important?

Apple says so. But it seems like a minor change to the set of rules at the heart of complaints about how Apple manages the App Store.

Apple forces businesses to use the payment system within the iPhone app. This allows Apple to collect sales commissions. Most companies prefer to direct their customers elsewhere to complete a transaction so that they can avoid Apple’s fees. But Apple also generally forbids businesses from telling customers to pay elsewhere.

Apple has long banned such steering. It even prohibits the use of emails to notify customers about other payment methods when a company obtains a customer’s email address from the iPhone app.

Apple now says it’s okay for companies to send such emails if they get permission from their customers to do so.

It seems that some companies have already partially violated Apple’s rules. For example, to avoid Apple fees, the music service Spotify does not allow iPhone apps to sign up for subscriptions. Still, after someone creates a free account in the app, Spotify will email you a link to that website. It advertises paid accounts, but the email doesn’t explicitly tell users to avoid Apple’s fees.

A spokesman for Apple said companies, including Spotify, had been dissatisfied with Apple’s restrictions on sending email to specific customers for years.

How was the reaction?

There was tentative praise from some lawmakers who proposed a bill to change the rules of the App Store. Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal said on Twitter that the settlement shows significant progress, but corrects a complete and vibrant range of market abuse and practices that are still widespread throughout the app market. He said it wasn’t.

The biggest praise comes from the App Association, an organization funded by big tech companies, including Apple, which claims to give voice to small tech companies. Our members said Apple needs to continue to lead privacy, security and security in order to maintain the trust consumers have in the platform.

Many companies that pay Apple fees weren’t that kind. Coalition for App Fairness, a group of companies fighting Apple’s rules, reconciliation undermines innovation and competition in the app ecosystem, structural and fundamental issues faced by all developers, big and small Said that it does not deal with. The group added that Apple’s restrictions on what companies can say in private communication with their customers indicate that Apple has improperly controlled the app market.

Entrepreneur and app developer David Heinemeier Hanson, who frankly criticizes Apple’s rules, said in a post on Friday that Apple will open a narrow route for companies to direct their customers to other payment options. Important places such as the transaction page of the app that said it only gives a cover to defend the ban on communication.

If the developer community had hoped to participate in this class action, the result would have been a dagger in their hearts. He wrote that it was much worse than if no proceedings had taken place. If anything, this reconciliation consolidates the tremendous power Apple has and exercises. It can be purchased with bromide and bribes even if a class action proceeding is underway.

Why is this so confusing?

There was a lot of confusion, partly because of how Apple announced the settlement after it was announced. The company told reporters about a press conference two hours before the scheduled start, and then posted a muddy news release shortly after the briefing began.

So, as Apple executives said the settlement was a win for developers, reporters were already in a hurry to tweet and submit the first draft of the article. Today’s digital news incentives reward the first person, not the more subtle and accurate. (An Apple spokeswoman asked reporters not to name or quote executives to hear the briefing.)

As a result, the news headlines initially assembled changes as a primary way for businesses to avoid Apple’s fees. This was good for Apple. That’s because the perception that you’re making substantive changes to the rules of the App Store can help appease developers, courts, regulators, and lawmakers.

In fact, Apple seems to have paid a small price to get rid of a potentially big legal issue.

How does this affect Apples’ legal battle with Epic Games?

Apple is still awaiting a decision from a federal judge in another proceeding filed by Epic Games, the maker of the popular game Fortnite. Epic wants to force Apple to allow app developers to avoid App Store fees altogether.

The settlement on Thursday requires the approval of Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California. She is also the mediator of the Epic Games proceedings.

Apple probably hopes that the change in the rules will help convince Judge Rogers that the developer’s concerns are being addressed in a meaningful way. She said in May she wanted to issue a ruling this month.

Who will receive $ 100 million?

Apple is paying $ 100 million for the settlement. The company said it wasn’t a legal reward, but a fund to support small developers in the United States, especially as the world continues to suffer from the effects of Covid-19.

Developers will get $ 70 million in money. App makers who earn less than $ 1 million annually in the App Store between June 2015 and April 2021 are eligible to pay $ 250 to $ 30,000 each.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers are demanding another $ 30 million.

One of the lawyers, Steve Berman, said in an email that lawyers would normally receive 25% of such settlements and would receive more money if they secured other interests for their clients. I said I could. We believe that upward revisions will benefit because of the many business changes that support developers, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/27/technology/apple-app-settlement-explained.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

