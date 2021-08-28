Long-term review of Pixel Buds A series earphones [Video]





The Pixel Buds A series is one of the best accessories for anyone who needs a nonsense pair of Bluetooth earphones, and after wearing it every day for a month or so, it’s all there is to it. It could be final.

While the second-generation Pixel Buds are designed to be “premium” and come with features added by the courtesy of the Pixel Feature Drops, the A-series earphones are the bare element of common Bluetooth smartphone accessories. Return to.

If you’re looking for a 2020 iteration, sorry for the bad news, but if you need Made by Google earphones after discontinuation, it’s an A-series or bust. Unless you can grab a pair from a third-party seller, that’s it. After living with them for a long time since launch, we increased some listening time and shared some opinions.

Pixel Buds A Series: Long Term Review

Critical design upgrades

… But there are some notable downgrades

At first glance, the distinction between the Pixel Buds and the Pixel Buds A-series can be harder than you might think, due to the significant price difference of $ 80. Even carry cases and earphones look the same, but there are some subtle and important differences here. I’ve lived with these earphones for a while, so I think it’s important to be careful.

Let’s start with a carry / charge case. Almost the same, but slightly inferior in quality. The Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds A-Series can be easily distinguished by the feel of the case. The thick, textured surface has been replaced by lighter polycarbonate. The difference is noticeable when compared directly to the previous model, but it is not a significant downgrade. I’ve found a scratch- and scratch-prone texture, so avoid pockets filled with keys or coins unless you’re happy with digging out the lumps from the plastic.

Google thought of moving the connection light up, and it’s much better in this new position, as when your hands or fingers have an unobtrusive case. This is a significant improvement in the time spent on the Pixel Buds A Series, compensating for the lack of wireless charging, but not perfect.

My biggest problem is the lack of wireless charging. If you use A-series buds every day and can’t put these earphones on the wireless charging pad, it means you’re not charging as often as you need. There were times when I had to stop listening to get enough battery to withstand my return trip from somewhere.

However, this may be due to poor charging habits than the battery life of the Pixel Buds A series. This is further complicated by the fact that many similarly priced Bluetooth earphones are beginning to include wireless charging as a standard feature. It’s not difficult to plug in a USB-C cable. Even the Pixel Buds and the recent Nothingear (1) included a $ 99/99 ANC, so I didn’t have to enjoy it, so I had to relearn.

Long-term comfort

….Soft and slim

The dimple dot design is one of the main reasons why I got hooked on the Pixel Buds over time. It’s compact, unobtrusive, and inaudible. I can’t say that each bud is perfectly flat in my ears, but don’t worry about pulling or rattling my ears, Google earphones (both flavors) are my That’s the main reason why it’s the line of trust. There is an additional bonus that the plastic that gets caught or caught when moving around or exercising does not stick out.

I don’t (substantially) say that it’s the most comfortable earphone I’ve ever used. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 and Z were the most comfortable in my experience, but they come with sometimes frustrating tethers. The softer rubber fins that help stabilize each earphone feel softer and more flexible than its predecessor. It can turn out to be a bit difficult to wear for a few hours, as the fins and prongs can dig into it. It’s not that much of a problem, and within a few weeks, the A-series buds are still supple but soft.

The lack of global (and some regional) travel means that we couldn’t test battery life and wear out more than two hours at a time. However, I didn’t get tired of my ears even after wearing it for more than a few hours. A small weight savings makes an overall difference in my experience, but not as much as you would expect.

Audio experience

… A few steps down, but almost the same

The audio experience after a large burn-in is pretty good, but it’s definitely not as full-bodied as the 2020 Pixel Buds. As our own Ben Schoon mentioned in the first review, something is missing in the sound profile of the Pixel Buds A series.

This is not an indication of the sound quality itself, as the A-series offers stable audio at the proposed price point. The bass response is good, and I think the profile is fairly neutral even with the bass boost feature enabled. The lack of ANC is not a big deal in my experience, as shape and size mean that a good seal blocks a lot of background noise. You can hear a very low rumble, but the passive isolation is still very stable.

I’m not sure if other reviewers are aware that the activation tones and sounds have been toned down compared to the original bad. It’s softer to tap to pause or play the audio, and at least in my opinion, it’s better to pump it directly into the ear canal when accessing the touchpad controls and activating the Google Assistant.

Now you have a bone to choose from for earphones and touch controls in general. Tapping and manipulating anything that is plugged directly into your ear can be painful and uncomfortable, as each tap can be almost deafening. Like last year’s Pixel Buds, the Pixel Buds A-series sleeve ace is a direct and excellent integration with the Google Assistant.

It’s great that you don’t have to tap to control the volume or skip tracks, but having all the other assistant features is icing on the cake. As you may already know, this is a killer feature that makes the Pixel Buds A series more expensive than the more expensive earphones, unless you like the use of voice commands and you don’t necessarily have to prioritize the best sound profile. You may get both at some point, but for now the trade-offs are pretty good.

But, inconsistent with me, volume swipe is the biggest loss here. This is the only gesture interaction I use and it works so well on the Pixel Buds that the A-series doesn’t have the ability to adjust the volume without grabbing the smartphone or activating the assistant very quickly. Tedious. Instant tasks are relegated to tasks that take 10 to 15 seconds when using voice commands, or 10 to 15 seconds when tinkering with the phone otherwise.

If you make a lot of calls because of design and shape, you may want to look elsewhere. The placement of the mic and the lack of a stem to place the mic near the mouth means that in noisy environments the Pixel Buds A series can have a hard time picking up the voice completely. , No distortion or big complaints. With other Bluetooth connection buds.

Google has finally fixed an audio cutout issue that has plagued some owners of the previous generation. No problem has occurred. The new connection seems to be much more stable, up to 5 or 10 meters away from the connected device. If you can’t handle audio cutouts, there may be good reasons to switch.

Final idea

A-ok audio

If I’m completely honest, it’s highly doubtful that the Pixel Buds A series will replace the second-generation Pixel Buds for me and many of them. The lack of swipe control was something I really missed and thought I could live without. Wireless charging was also a bugbear, but not so much.

I’m not saying that the Pixel Buds A series is a bad Bluetooth earphone. Because they are definitely not. Audio quality isn’t the strongest suit, but it’s a competent component of the entire package, backed by excellent integration, smooth assistant operation, and a solution to the audio cutout problem that plagued last year’s model. For most people, it’s a good reason to pick up these earphones. Considering the deprecation of the 2020 model, it’s the secret to success and the perfect companion earphone for the Pixel.

