20 jobs, but $ 54 million tax deduction for Google Center in Columbus





Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) —Billion-dollar tech companies will benefit from tax cuts of over $ 54 million to build a data center that will bring 20 jobs to Columbus.

The Columbus city council overwhelmingly approved the deal in a 6-to-1 vote in March, months before it learned that the tax-reduced company was Google.

In an economic development incentive application dated February 18, 2021, lawyers at Magellan Enterprises, LLC described the company as a subsidiary of a US-based technology company without appointing a parent company.

This application outlined plans for a $ 300 million data center on 5076 South High Street. The company promised a 150,000-square-foot center by the end of 2025.

Without tax cuts, the site wouldn’t be a competitive place for the proposed project, “written lawyer Scott Zians on behalf of Magellan.

Ziance declined to comment on this report.

According to the city’s breakdown of the project tax provided to NBC4 Investigates, the contract will allow Magellan to not pay property taxes on the site for 15 years, saving $ 54,335,376.

In the application, Magellan said the data center employs 20 full-time staff and pays between $ 74,000 and $ 150,000.

20 jobs for $ 54 million (!!!!!!) tax incentives. I don’t know that Elizabeth Brown, acting chairman of the Columbus City Council, emailed the staff less than two weeks after she finally voted for the project.

Yes, I asked a lot of questions, Brown said in an interview with NBC4 Investigates.

She said she decided to support the transaction after further investigation.

“One of the things that really matters to me was not just the kind of work created by the company there, but the work created by the project itself,” Brown said. “I learned that there will be 300 to 500 general wage construction jobs, so these are really good, really middle class jobs.”

At first glance, Robert Drance said he was skeptical of the deal. Like Brown, he was dominated by construction work.

The Columbus Building Trades Council and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have sent letters in support of the project.

Mr Drance said the $ 54 million tax burden would be spread across multiple entities. The city’s share will be approximately $ 2 million over the course of a 15-year reduction.

“The city will soon regain those dollars back to the income tax generated by those 20 jobs,” Dorans said.

Official records provided by the city predict that 20 jobs will generate $ 750,000 in income over the first 15 years.

On August 19, five months before the deal was approved, a Google press release announced that a tech giant had acquired land in Columbus to build a data center. On the same day, a Forbes article called Magellan Enterprise a Google “shell company.”

Brown, Doran, and councilor Emmanuel Remy said in a Forbes article that they learned that Magellan Enterprise was owned by Google, but if they knew earlier, knowledge would vote for them. Said that it would not have affected.

“This is a performance-based incentive. We didn’t give anyone money to come here. So you know that if they never do, they will never benefit. I know, Remy said, “We were convinced that it would be a very popular, powerful and publicly traded company, and of course we were right.”

Drance said he and the people of Columbus wished they could find it sooner.

From a transparency perspective, Drance said, I’m confident that we can do a better job by clarifying who the city is dealing with.

Council Chair Shannon Hardin and member Mitchell Brown did not respond to emails asking for comment. According to staff at her office, councilor Priscilla Tyson was unavailable due to sick leave.

A spokesman for the city council said Shayla Favor, a councilor who voted against the deal, was not accepting comments.

