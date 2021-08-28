New backup with Google One deployed in Android settings





In July, “Backup by Google One was launched as an extension of the existing Android backup service. This finer-grained and extensible approach to storage is now more widely available.

When it’s live, open My Device Settings app> System> Backup. You’ll see a redesigned page that starts with a progress bar showing your Google One storage capacity. You can switch Google accounts by tapping,[ストレージの管理]Opens to display the corresponding tab in the Google One app.

Then there’s a high level on / off switch to control “Backup by Google One” on your current device and control when the last upload happened. You can “Backup Now” as before, but here’s the Backup Details list:

Apps, photos and videos, SMS and MMS messages, call history, device settings, Google account data

New Android backup settings + Google One app

What’s new in “Backup by Google One” on the list is MMS messages as well as SMS. In 2020, the company made it possible for anyone to back up MMS for free (no subscription required), which required the Google One app to be installed and used.

Another big difference is how you control all of this directly in your Android settings, not just the Google One app / website. This list also includes advanced settings for Backup with Mobile Data. As I explained last month:

This unified approach aims to eliminate backup differences. Today, people are primarily aware of Google One (the most equivalent of Google Photos media backup) and may not be familiar with what happens automatically in the background. This usually works until you get a new device and set it up. Users need less control and become more aware of what is stored.

As of today, this new Backup by Google One[設定]Seems to be widely deployed on confirmed Android 10, 11 and 12 devices. Google has also updated the Google One app with a matching list of backed up ones, you can see the list of “other devices” in your account with more details.

Old Android Backup + Google One App Google One Details:

Thank you Anthony

