After Jio, Google is currently in talks to make a major investment in Airtel

New Delhi: Mukeshu Ambanis Reliance After investing more than 34,000 rupees in the geo platform, American internet giant Alphabet Incs Google could hit thousands of rupees and make a large investment in Jios main Bharti Airtel .. rival. The company, led by Sundar Pichai, has been in the process of negotiating with Airtel for nearly a year, and the deal could be quite large, top sources familiar with the development told TOI. .. The outline of the partnership has been working for months as executives of both companies, and internal and external legal and M & A teams are breaking down the details of the deal. Questions sent to Google and Airtel remained unanswered when I went to the press. Google also didn’t answer the question of whether dealing with Geo would limit its alliances with rivals. If Google and Airtel sign a deal, it could be a big break for Sunil Mittal. Sunil Mittal’s company faces fierce competition in the cash-intensive telecommunications sector. Ambani has disrupted the industry’s long-standing financial model, calling for 75% of the industry’s revenue to be completely free, providing data at a low cost, and putting pressure on other private companies such as Airtel and Vodafone India. Called. Idea cellular. The Supreme Court’s ruling on AGR has increased financial stress. Airtel, which meets on Sunday to consider funding plans, remains under stress. The company has a debt of about 160 million rupees as of the end of June and cannot raise tariffs freely. Transactions with Google will give the company a lot of confidence, according to sources. Google’s entry will add power to Airtel’s balance sheet. We also strategically support the company as Google brings innovative capabilities and strengths to data analytics. Google’s data monetization is far superior to any other company in the world, helping Airtel better monetize data to improve realization and profitability, said top analysts demanding anonymity. .. However, analysts added that Google would need a very strong reason and a very comfortable assessment to enter Airtel. If something goes wrong tomorrow, your (Google) credibility in the market will be lost, even if it is limited liability. To preserve its name, the company must liquidate its membership fees in case Airtel is unable to move forward due to financial pressure and begins to slip.

