Allente integrates Google Common Broadcast Stack





Germany’s Stuttgart, South Korea’s Seongnam, Norway’s OSLO 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) and Kaon Media have announced that they have completed a hybrid STB (set-top box) integration for Scandinavian pay-TV giant Allente.

With this integration, Allente will be one of the first operators in the world to complete the Google Common BroadcastStack integration for Android TV operator STBs. The project was completed in just six months thanks to the close collaboration of Allente, Kaon Media, Nagra, Broadcom, 3SS and Google.

Google has created a standardized Common Broadcast Stack (CBS) to accelerate the reach of Android TV operating systems around the world. Announced in October 2020, CBS will help more TV viewers take advantage of the next generation of app-rich services.

By adopting CBS, the two companies say it will make it easier and faster to integrate hybrid Android TV OS devices, reduce time to market, simplify upgrades, and reduce total cost of ownership. ..

The partnership between 3SS and Kaon to offer new services for Allentes was announced in October 2020. The powerful hybrid Kaon BCM72180 PVR STB will be available in the third quarter to over 1 million subscribers based on Nagra Media CAS, Broadcom 72180 SoC, and 3SSUX technology. 2021.

“We congratulate Allente on becoming one of the world’s first operators to leverage Common Broadcast Stack and working closely with world-class technology partners to improve the consumer digital entertainment user experience,” said Android TV. Commented by Matthias Puschmann, a strategic partner of the company. Google Development Manager.

Allente was founded in May 2020 by the merger of Viasat Consumer and Canal Digital to provide customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland with other services such as satellite broadcasting, streaming and other services such as IPTV and fiber optic broadband over open networks. It offers.

Jon Espen Nergård, CTO of Allente, said: Nagra, Broadcom, and of course Google. “

KaonSTB middleware is fully integrated with the Android TV software stack, enabling new pre-certified Android TV features such as Custom Over-The-Air Update to further accelerate the introduction of new and engaging features.

Tom Buhl, Executive Vice President of Kaon Media, said:

“The rapid pace of integration with our acclaimed partners rarely provides stronger evidence of the many benefits made possible by Google Common Broadcast Stack,” he added.

“The ongoing relationship of trust with Allente is a source of great pride for the entire 3SS team,” commented Kai Christian Vochers, managing director of 3SS. “By becoming one of the world’s first service providers to adopt Google’s Common Broadcast Stack, Allente is paving the way for innovation and customer focus. Allente can bring cutting-edge viewing to consumers in the Nordic region. I sincerely hope to support you. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tvtechnology.com/news/allente-integrates-google-common-broadcast-stack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos