Google’s advantage in smart TV spaces at risk for WebOS





Currently, the Indian smart TV market is dominated by TVs running on Android TV, but LG began licensing the webOS platform earlier this year.

The original design manufacturer (ODM) license for LGswebOS in India is held by Videotex International, a local TV maker with a factory in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Videotex director Arjun Bajaj said at least five brands have already signed up for running TV on webOS.

Intex announced earlier this month webOSTVs in 50-inch and 55-inch sizes. Videotex is in the process of setting up another factory, doubling its capacity to about 4 million TVs a year. The company manufactures TVs from brands such as Realme, Hisense and Toshiba.

Brands such as Intex make up a small part of the Indian market. According to Counterpoint Research’s Q1 2021 data, brands that are not in the top five in the Indian TV market make up 38% of the market.

Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony and OnePlus make up India’s top five TV distributors by shipment. They have market shares of 17%, 16%, 14%, 10% and 5% respectively.

Debasish Jana, a research associate at Counterpoint Research, said more than just licensing an operating system was needed to influence Google’s dominance.

If Samsung opens Tizen tomorrow and more brands start adopting new platforms, that could be a threat. “

Of the top five brands, LG manufactures TVs on the webOS platform and Samsung uses its own Tizen platform.

Sony, OnePlus and Xiaomi are associated with the Android TV operating system.

According to Counterpoint data, Android accounted for 62% of the Indian market in the first quarter, followed by Tizen and WebOS at 16% and 14%, respectively.

A total of 2.4 million smart TVs shipped to India in the first quarter of this year.

Industry executives said having an official licensee of the platform in India would reduce the cost of manufacturing TVs.

Currently, there is no ODM in India that holds an official license to manufacture Android TV.

As a result, brands using the platform in India will have to pay the manufacturer, who will have to pay another ODM (usually China) that holds an Android TV license.

The same applies to TVs manufactured on the Amazons FireTV platform, but webOSTV can be manufactured entirely in India.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation into allegations that Google is abusing market power in India.

A complaint filed by antitrust lawyers Kshitiz Arya and Purushottam Anand last May alleged that Google banned companies that have obtained Android TV licenses in collaboration with competitors.

After the initial investigation, CCI stated that it was tentatively confident that the investigation would need to be conducted.

India’s emerging smart TV sector is thriving, thanks in part to Google’s free licensing model, and Android TV is competing with many TV OSs such as Fire OS, Tizen and WebOS. We are confident that smart TV licensing practices comply with all laws, “said a Google spokeswoman at the time.

Law firm Khaitan and Co. Anisha Chand, a partner of Google, disagrees with future decisions by claiming that new developments such as the LG opening license for webOS will not affect the current decision of competition regulators, but Google has changed the market since the incident. He said he could sing.

