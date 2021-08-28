Google Assistant adds support for all-day routines





Earlier this week, some Google Home users got the option to add a delayed start to their macros. Google has updated its assistant to support “all day routines”. This allows you to automatically trigger actions at different times of the day.

If you create a “new routine” from the Assistant settings or the Google Home app, you’ll notice that the page has been tweaked a bit. At the bottom of the screen, you’ll see a snack bar asking if you want to schedule an all-day routine.[はい]Tap to[スターター]You can select the day of the week to run the routine and the time zone with.

[アクション]So, first add the time and then select the action. You can add time and actions to create a schedule for the day. Each card is draggable and easy to schedule. This is a much easier way to turn smart lights on and off than to create multiple single-action routines.

On the other hand, Google displays a “Enable Routine” toggle at the top of the screen, because these all-day macros are called automatically on the set day instead of being called manually using the Hey Google phrase. , Now quickly disable it. That said, the new on / off switch is available for all custom routines.

Like the Delay Start option, the Google Assistant’s all-day routine is widely deployed today.

