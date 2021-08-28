Google Nest Hub has dropped to $ 60 alongside Fitbit Versa2





All of today’s best deals are published by previous generation Google Nest Hub for $ 60. This is lined with the best-selling Fitbit Versa 2 starting at $ 150 and the Philips Hue gear starting at $ 20. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

Score the previous generation. Google Nest Hub $ 60

BuyDig now offers the previous generation Google Nest Hub for $ 60. From the usual $ 90 price tag these days, this $ 30 discount is the second best offer of the year. Offering the Google Assistant in a 7-inch form factor, Nest Hub comes with a cloth-wrapped base, a physical mute switch, and a discreet footprint, just like a nightstand or anywhere else. , You can support the recipe on the countertop. At your home.

Not only can you respond to voice commands, you can also play videos and provide visual clues to your smart home control. Read this article to learn more about the differences between this model and its predecessor.

Fitbit Versa 2 offers a best-selling fitness tracker experience

Amazon is currently offering a Fitbit Versa2 smartwatch for $ 150. It’s usually $ 200, down from $ 180, making it the third best price of the year, with fitness trackers off $ 30 or more.

The Fitbit Versa 2 features up to 6 days of battery life on a single charge, with all the fitness monitoring features you’d expect from, including calorie burn monitoring and sleep tracking. With Alexa built in, you can call the Amazon Voice Assistant while you’re running or working out.

Save $ 20 on Philips Hue Assistant Gear

Woot has launched a sale of Philips Hue. This sale offers a discount of $ 20 on popular smart home lights and accessories in certified refurbished condition. Our number one recommendation is the Philips Ferrily White and Color Outdoor Spotlight Base Kit for $ 280. Looking at one of the first discounts of the year from the original $ 340 price tag, today we save $ 60, marking the 2021 low.

This outdoor starter kit extends your Philips Hue setup to the lawn with three Lily White and Color lights. Connect to Siri, Alexa, and Assistant to bring a splash of color to your yard, patio, or other outdoor space.

Get Amazon’s lows for $ 80 on Powerbeats

Amazon currently offers Powerbeats high-performance wireless earphones for $ 79.99. It’s down from $ 100, so we’re seeing a 20% savings, alongside the worst-ever match in Amazon’s history that was set only once before. With a sweat-resistant design, neck structure and ear hooks that stay in place, the Powerbeats are the perfect earphones for running and working out. Enjoy 15 hours of playback on a single charge and the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing. You can take a closer look at launch coverage.

Sony 2021 Smart 4K Google TV hits Amazon’s lows at $ 698

Amazon is currently offering a 2021 model 43-inch Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for $ 698. You can also use WalmartandBestBuy for $ 1 or more. Usually $ 900, which is a $ 202 savings, the lowest price Amazon has ever had, and the best price we can find. Also, the larger model of this TV is still priced down from $ 848 on Amazon. A great option for small bedrooms and those of that nature. It’s a 4K Google TV with direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services, and also features built-in voice control via the Google Assistant (or Alexa) and Apple AirPlay 2 support. HDR10 and Dolby Vision are combined with four HDMI jacks, a pair of USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more.

