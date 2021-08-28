OnePlus Buds Pro Review: Much Better – TechCrunch





What must companies do to differentiate their wireless earphones in 2021? It’s getting harder and harder to answer because good hardware is so prevalent. I probably tested about 10 different sets of shoots last year or so, and to be honest, they were all pretty good.

Companies like Nura and Nothing take an interesting approach to this category, but for hardware makers who also sell their own handsets, the headphones that are best suited for a particular mobile device may suffice.

OnePlus is in some sort of void between the two worlds. Of course, the company makes its own phones, but it hasn’t pulled in as many as Goliath like Samsung and Apple. Befitting, the OnePlus Buds Pro walks that line — it acts as a pair of solid buds that play well with its own device, but sprinkles some (at least) interesting additions that distinguish them from the crowded fields. ..

The work of OnePluss in this category has so far been no exception at best, and in the worst case it was completely dull. I wasn’t very impressed when the company finally entered the fully wireless category last year after tether play in space. The price under $ 100 was good, but otherwise it felt like a set that might have flown three or four years ago when picking was much slimmer.

Professionals are compassionate and good in virtually every way. This should be a little reassuring to the company, as one of the co-founders launched their own new headphones within a month of the product. For $ 150, the product comes in at a premium of $ 50 for both the ear (1) and its standard buds. However, if you look at the current situation more broadly, it’s a reasonable price to get here.

In this review, I tried headphones with my non-OnePlus Android phone and iPhone. To do that, you need to use the HeyMelody OnePlus / Oppo app, which is lacking in a nutshell. But it gets the job done with some important features. There’s a conformance test to make sure you have a good seal, and a OnePlus Audio ID to help you create a custom sound profile.

The latter is a basic version provided by Nura, with old-fashioned sound tests that perform different tones asking if you can hear the playback. It’s a bit of a slogan, but it makes a difference in the end. As a result, when I was done, I was quite rich and rich. Unfortunately, there isn’t much more EQ customization. That said, beyond being overly dependent on bass, I don’t often complain about the sound side of things.

Noise canceling, which can be controlled via the app or headphone stem, is also effective. On the other hand, long clicks on the stem (3 seconds) will pop up one of the most unique features of the bud, Zen Mode Air. It’s a wise addition, if not unnecessary, in an era when all tech companies are thinking about mindfulness. This feature pipes white noise to your eyes. The default is Warm Sunrise. It’s like a meadow soundscape where you can hear birds and insects singing. There are four other preloaded sounds, such as campfires and beaches. This isn’t a feature I’ve ever thought I needed, but basically in a year when everything is always stressful, I delve into it.

On the design side, companies nowadays have one of two options. You can either adopt AirPods or try something completely different. You can see at a glance which direction OnePlus has gone. The matte black pair that the company sent for review is a bit unobtrusive, but the white version is unmistakable. Metal stalks appear to be thrown away from market leaders infringingly.

From a comfort standpoint, they are hard to beat. I had them for a long time and went running with them, and I have no complaints. After all, I think there’s something in the AirPods design. Battery life is pretty good, with a combination of 5-7 hours in the bud (depending on ANC usage) and 28-38 (same as above) taking into account the slim case. The case also supports wireless charging. This is an increasingly popular feature at this price. point.

OnePlus clearly wanted to get closer to its budget roots by first launching with a $ 99 bud. But I think Google’s approach is something to show what you can do with a more premium model and then cut your budget. There is a strong claim that these were headphones that OnePlus should have released a year or two ago. But hey, it’s better than being late.

