Google’s new ad will be completely Johnny Ive with the Pixel 5A headphone jack





Yesterday, Google released the $ 449 Pixel 5A and 5G. The company has released a two-minute video celebrating one of the best hardware features of mobile phones. No, it’s not the new IP67 dustproof and waterproof. Not the Pixel’s big screen or the biggest battery.

It’s all about the headphone jack, or the circle as this very Johnny Ive-like spot always refers to it. Google is really out there in its YouTube ad, and you probably haven’t seen a video about a headphone jack like this. In short, this ad uses footage of the space station docking to highlight the satisfying click you get when you connect your headphones to Google’s latest mobile phone.

My favorite part is when I dive into the heart of the headphone jack terminology. According to Google, the Pixel 5A is designed to welcome both 1 / 8-inch 3-pole TRS and 4-pole TRRS connections.

Even the video description is correct:

Calling this a perfectly symmetrical technical wonder, the headphone jack may feel like an understatement … but technically, it’s what it’s called … It’s fair enough. Look! Headphone jack for Google Pixel 5a with 5G.

The narrator declares that the Pixel 5As headphone jack is a brilliant achievement drawn from the past that drives us into the future.

But something arrived at me about that line. Because now my friends have to go back to reality. That future applies only to midrange pixels. Google’s next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, don’t have a circle. No matter how perfect it was, it didn’t exist in the top Pixel since Pixel 2.

