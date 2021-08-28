Google Pixel Buds A Series Review: Price, Features, etc.





CNN —

After spending a few days on the Google Pixel Buds A, I was really shocked that it was only $ 99. These true wireless earphones compete with the more expensive AirPods and Galaxy Buds 2 in terms of sound quality and comfort, and are packed with some Google Assistant tricks that are very useful for those with Android phones. increase. They also look pretty pretty.

So what is the catch? The Buds A is considerably lighter in functionality than its competitors, and the charging case has some design quirks that prevent it. If you’re wondering if these trade-offs are worth it, here are some thoughts after spending some time on Google’s budget buds.

Valuable earphones

The Pixel Buds A sounds as good as its more expensive rivals, feels comfortable for hours, and offers some really nice Google Assistant features for those who have an Android phone.

Audience: Google Pixel Buds A is perfect for Android users looking for great earphones for less than $ 100. They work well on the iPhone, but they miss many of the voice-launching features.

What you need to know: The Google Pixel Buds A is a practical budget bud packed with excellent audio quality and powerful battery life in a comfortable and attractive design. You can also access the Google Assistant when paired with your Android smartphone, making it easy to check the weather, listen to notifications, and translate entire sentences with simple voice commands.

How to compare: The Pixel Buds sound quality withstands similar slightly more expensive buds, such as the $ 149 Galaxy Buds 2 and standard AirPods (often between $ 109 and $ 119). It doesn’t have the active noise cancellation you see on the $ 99 TCL MoveAudio S600, but its nifty Google Assistant controls help make it stand out. If you need similar functionality on your iPhone, we recommend using standard AirPods.

Mike Andronico / CNN

The Google Pixel Buds A doesn’t do much to stand out, and that’s part of what makes them great. These practical buds look much like the previous Pixel Buds and fill your ears with a pair of small circles that are comfortable, attractive, and don’t draw unnecessary attention.

The unobtrusive Buds A really likes the Google branded buds sitting flush with their ears. This creates a less noticeable look than the long-stem AirPods and the thick Jabra Elite Active 75t. The Pixel Buds A was attractive and unpretentious white, but if you prefer a grayish one, you also have the option of dark olives. Unfortunately, some of the more fun color options from the previous Pixel Buds haven’t been cut this time.

The Pixel Buds A is extremely comfortable to wear, and its lightweight and comfortable design makes it easy to forget for long walks, subway rides, or even a full day’s work at your desk. However, I realized that I wanted to be a little more secure in my ears, despite the built-in ear wings to add support. Even with the largest of the three included eartips installed, I sometimes noticed that I was adjusting throughout the day.

Google’s touch controls work more reliably here than the highly sensitive Galaxy Buds 2, but not as robust as the AirPods. There were some rare cases where the input wasn’t registered, but I had no problems controlling music playback or calling the Google Assistant with a tap and hold.

Mike Andronico / CNN

I also like the look of the compact egg-shaped charging case that fits easily in your pocket. However, the matte plastic surface of the case is very easy to get dirty, and after a few days of basic use it gets quite dirty. Even more worrisome, the case is magnetic.

Why is this a problem? Well, I often got caught in a big keychain in the same pocket, and every time I took out the key, the Buds A case accidentally flew away. This is a rather special scenario, but if you carry large metal objects in your pocket, it’s a good idea to keep them away from bud A. Also, the case isn’t charged wirelessly, so it’s not surprising at this price, but it’s worth noting. Downgrade from the standard Pixel Buds.

Pixel Buds Sounds incredibly good for a $ 99 pair of earphones. Google’s budget buds delivered bright, balanced sounds throughout the weeks of jamming out into different genres, often easily retaining themselves with more expensive competitors.

Buds A has saved all of Julian Baker’s Face Healer’s emotional indie rock punches. Swing drums, elastic bass, shimmering guitars, and appealing vocals all swelled triumphantly without overwhelming each other. Touche Amores Lament’s heavier punk backs up moody guitar riffs and moody screaming vocals, so it hit as hard as the bassline-intimidating tracks sounded particularly clear and fat. The clean, balanced soundstage enjoyed in Google’s buds is reminiscent of standard AirPods, with less bass than the Galaxy Buds 2 and can be overwhelming at the low end.

The Pixel Buds A was credible for the test calls, as there were no voice quality complaints during work chats that lasted more than an hour at a time. The voice recordings I recorded with Google earphones were robot-like in quality when played, but I still heard everything we were saying clearly.

Mike Andronico / CNN

Here are some tips for getting the most out of your Pixel Buds: To get the most out of Pixel Buds, you need an Android smartphone. When paired with a device running Android 6.0 or later, you can use Buds A to take advantage of the Google Assistant with a variety of useful hands-on and hands-off controls.

After connecting Bud A to Google Pixel 5a, I was able to call the Google Assistant and press and hold the Bud to receive a time summary and up-to-date notifications. You can also use Hey Google’s quick voice commands to keep an eye on the weather, play specific tracks on Spotify, adjust the volume, and listen to your daily calendar breakdown. I found that the buds are hands-free and easy to control. Bud could also translate the entire sentence through the Google Assistant and learned how to say basic phrases like Im going to the store in Spanish today.

These features work out-of-the-box on Pixel smartphones, but you had to download another Pixel Buds app to use them on the Galaxy Note 10. It’s a small addition step to add the same functionality, and it’s really hopeful. The same app is also available on iOS, so you can get the most out of Buds A on your iPhone.

Aside from the Google Assistant tricks, these sprouts are pretty plain in terms of functionality. You can fine-tune bud A from the settings menu. It has a bass boost option (with noticeable differences) and a more subtle adaptive sound feature that adjusts the volume of the buds based on ambient noise. You cannot customize the Buds As touch control, but you can disable Buds altogether if you use voice or phone.

There is no active noise canceling (ANC) to block noise, and there is no transmission mode to capture external sound when needed. This is all expected with a pair of earphones for $ 99, but you can find ANC with the $ 99 TCL MoveAudio S600 and find a convenient ambient noise mode with the frequently discounted Galaxy Buds Plus.

Whether you’re preparing to return to the office or need laser focus at home, the Google Pixel Buds A offers exceptional battery life at this price. Using Google buds on and off while walking the dog, on the subway, or hanging out at home allowed me to go up more than 3 days before charging the case.

And when he crouched down during a busy afternoon at work, Buds A had to listen to music for five hours, answer the phone, and then put it back in the case. This is in close agreement with Google’s own estimate, which includes listening time of up to 5 hours for buds alone and up to 24 hours in some cases.

Mike Andronico / CNN

The Pixel Buds A is worth $ 99 and a ton. They sound as good as their more expensive rivals, feel comfortable for hours, and offer some really great Google Assistant features for those who have an Android phone.

There are some notable trade-offs to this low price. In other words, there are no features that are now ubiquitous, such as ANC and transparent mode to keep track of your surroundings. Buds A is plain when paired with an iPhone. Apple users miss the ability to ask the Google Assistant about the weather and their favorite songs without taking their fingers off. The charging case also has some quirks. It is very dirty and can get caught in metal objects if you are not careful.

If you’re looking for an affordable ANC, consider the Jabra Elite Active 75t or Galaxy Buds 2. IPhone owners who need reliable voice control should recommend Siri-enabled AirPods. But with a budget of less than $ 100, Buds A is some of the best earphones you can buy at this price, especially if you own an Android smartphone.

