LCCCIT Program Director Wins Microsoft Innovation Award





Cheyenne, Wyoming (Release)-In 2017, Microsoft proposed to Laramie County Community College (LCCC) to develop a Microsoft Data Center Academy at the college. The Data Center Technology Program began in the fall of 2018 with only 14 students and currently 60 students are working to earn a degree. The Data Center Technology Credit Diploma is currently the first common degree within the Information Technology (IT) pathway, leading to advanced qualifications for network administrators, system administrators, and cybersecurity.

The growth and popularity of IT programs is the product of high-demand, high-paying jobs, and flexible design and product creativity. The LCCC program stands out for its innovation and creativity in both the classroom and the lab, ensuring student growth and understanding. Its creativity is guided by Troiamic, the program director of information technology. After donating equipment from Microsoft, Amick began creating a simulated data center at the university at LCCC in January 2018. Amick used this device to create 12 mobile data center carts to give students hands-on use of real-world applications in their own lab environment.

Amicks works with the LCCC Datacenter Academy and was recognized as a recipient of the 2021 Innovation Awards at the first Microsoft Datacenter Academy Summit in August 2021. This type of innovation highlights the extraordinary outcomes the program is producing by making learning goals attractive and accessible. All students said Anthony Ptrek, Microsoft’s senior program manager for workforce development. The award focuses specifically on how to drive innovation at the Data Center Academy and improve student interest, performance, and overall outcomes.

Amick and his three-faculty team continue to create opportunities for active learning and innovation through the design and development of new hardware labs, Cyber ​​City and Cyber ​​Range. CyberCity provides a tactile learning environment for students (and even university guests) to see the actual impact of a cyberattack. The two cyber environments allow students to attack and defend the city while learning about the different ways cybercrime can occur.

