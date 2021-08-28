Atwater’s High-Tech Automotive Research Center Expansion Begins-GV Wire





A $ 2.1 million expansion is underway at the automotive research and testing facility at Atwater’s Castle Commerce Center.

And Merced County officials say the expansion embodies the future of car transport.

Improvements in the operation and design of the California Autotech Test and Development Center were taken over by Ohio-based TRCInc on May 1. The company is focused on automotive testing and innovation.

The 225-acre site will be renamed TRC California and will be completed by November 1.

Based in the Central Valley, Precision Civil Engineering provides project engineering and construction management.

Related story: CHP criminal dog Benny eavesdrops on $ 300,000 in cash at Merced

How did the project come about?

Merced County and TRCInc. The partnership focuses on self-driving car technology and electrification and aims to test vehicles in a safe and secure environment.

Mark Hendrickson, director of community and economic development in Merced County, said the advances made in TRC California will help make transportation safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly. rice field.

According to Hendrickson, we are excited to begin this dramatic new chapter in Merced County’s progress as the focus of testing and research by West Coast technology-based industries, start-ups, and independent innovators.

The expansion will cost approximately $ 2.1 million, for an additional “soft cost” of the facility totaling $ 6.5 million. Congressman Adam Gray (D-Mercedo) raised funds through the California State Transportation Agency.

“Atwater has all the right elements to be the main test, development and test site for next-generation self-driving cars, so we fought to secure $ 6.5 million in Castle’s state budget.” Said Gray.

Valley companies want to use the facility

Officials said some companies are already actively testing and using the facility.

“Because of the great interest of manufacturers, Castle has realized its dream of diverting elements of the former Air Force base by leveraging public and private investment to drive job creation. “I will,” said Gray.

Dedicated laboratory directors and operations managers have been appointed to assist clients in their engineering and technical needs.

Mike North, a spokesman for Merced County, said the castle has about 80 leases, a mix of large and small businesses. Some of the companies are Waymo, TRC, UC Merced, Mackey & Sons.

“7 companies will be able to test at once within the TRC footprint,” says North.

The test equipment features a 2.2 mile high speed test track

Automakers, suppliers and innovators will all have access to a variety of test areas that recreate real-life highway, rural and urban scenarios.

Under a contract awarded to the Central Valley-based Avision Construction, the project will include the construction of TRC California’s 2.2-mile high-speed test track and surrounding private fencing.

Other on-site activities include work at intersections designed to test advanced transportation technologies, including control buildings, workshops, installation of test equipment, additional road complexes, road surfaces, and driver assistance systems. It is included.

In addition, the site includes vehicle barrier assembly and placement, pavement marker changes, and on-site infrastructure improvements to ensure the safety, privacy, and security features of the test facility.

Some of the facility will remain closed due to construction work and other areas will remain open.

About Castle Commerce Center

Atwater’s multimodal facility totals 1,912 acres and hosts dozens of businesses.

The facility was built in 1941 and was an air force base until it was closed in 1995.

Since its closure, the facility has been owned and operated by Merced County. In addition to TRC California, there is Castle Airport with 11,800 runways, an AT & T call center, flight training facilities and a sawmill company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gvwire.com/2021/08/27/expansion-of-atwaters-high-tech-auto-research-center-begins/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos