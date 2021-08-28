Thales, OSCP Partner for Optical Inertia Technology





Written by William C. Vantuono, Editor-in-Chief

OSCP (One Silicon Chip Photonics), a technology startup based in Thales and Montreal, is developing autonomous train positioning equipment based on optical inertia technology.

Supported by the ENCQOR (Evolution of Network Services through the Quebec and Ontario Corridors for Research and Innovation) 5G program. Its purpose is to promote the Thales / OSCP partnership, a Canadian-Quebec-Ontario partnership that is innovative in the field of 5G wireless technology. It is intended to test high performance optical inertia sensor systems on autonomous train platforms. The goal is to develop sensing and navigation capabilities that can be deployed in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles in urban and highway rail environments.

Thales and OSCP will develop an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) prototype to be tested on the Thales Train Autonomy Platform. Combining the built-in IMU with 5G capabilities, Thales can track the location of autonomous train platforms even when operating in complex zones where the global navigation satellite system does not provide sufficient performance for navigation.

During the nine months, the IMU system will be tested in a field environment. The project concludes with a demonstration at the York-Durham Heritage Railway test site in Uxbridge, Ontario, confirming the system’s ability to provide accurate location when integrated into rail vehicles.

Thales is one of ENCQOR’s five global technology leaders, providing SMEs with access to innovation and 5G technology with industry leaders.

The partnership between Thales and OSCP will further enhance autonomous railway technology, enabling the development of smarter, safer, more environmentally friendly and more sophisticated systems here in Canada, Vice President of Research and Innovation at Thales. President Walter Kinio said. We are pleased to partner with OSCP on this exciting project. Thales will continue to strongly support the ENCQOR program.

OSCP CEO Kazem Zandi is proud to partner with a respected IMU market leader like Thales to have world-class expertise in autonomous train positioning. Our unique Photonics Integrated Circuits (PIC) based IMU technology is demonstrated on the Thales platform as a more accurate and costly alternative to existing market solutions. We are grateful to ENCQOR for its generous support to enable such potential collaborations for Quebec-based businesses.

ENCQOR is very pleased to be able to support this partnership between Thales and OSCP through state-of-the-art testbeds and 5G networks, said Pierre Boucher, General Manager of ENCQOR. This project is a very good example of a collaborative approach to accelerating the development of new and highly promising solutions. The optical inertial measurement unit jointly developed by Thales and OSCP is expected to have a significant impact on the development of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles used, especially in the public transportation and railway fields.

Thales will be acquired by Hitachi Rail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.railwayage.com/cs/thales-oscp-partner-on-optical-inertial-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos