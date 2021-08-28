Innovation Commons Drives Erie’s Entrepreneurial Growth





Erie, Pennsylvania Behrends Innovation Commons is one of 21 innovation hubs built into the Pennsylvania Campus community, where students, industry, faculty, and community members work together to solve real-world business challenges. We provide solutions that improve life, support and inspire students’ career successes. Economic development.

Since January 2016, Innovation Commons has hired 424 students and 117 faculty and staff, supported 170 entrepreneurs, supported more than 200 industry projects, developed more than 110 products and more than 20. Has created employment for.

Innovation Commons is equipped with AutoCAD modeling programs, scanners, and 3D printers for prototyping. The hub offers services such as product design, computer-assisted drafting, electrical component design, free 3D prototype printing, laser cutting and engraving, 3D scanning, and product feasibility consulting. We also provide technical support for 3D printers for schools and businesses in the region. Innovation Commons is uniquely structured so you can consider ideas from both technical and business perspectives at the same time.

Student-led innovation commons

Jacob Marsh, industry coordinator at Pennsylvania State Berend, is an idea, product development, and prototyping center with skilled students who take innovators and entrepreneurs to the early stages of development.

At Innovation Commons, students work directly with manufacturers to solve industry problems. When local company Lake Erie Rubber and Manufacturing wanted to expand revenue opportunities by developing new products, students helped digitally design and prototype rubber pet toys currently sold nationwide. Did. Since implementing and growing the product line, the company has won publicity and has appeared in recent episodes of Undercover Billionaire. The project has made several more achievements at Lake Erie Rubber, including improved particle accelerator components and enhanced factory data analysis.

Other student-led projects include developing 3D printing technology that allows users to print flexible materials and providing local contractors with patented products that help stabilize wallboard during installation. It will be. So far, Pennsylvania State Belend students have been nominated as co-inventors of 10 patent applications for products developed at Innovation Commons.

Eli Thompson, a student studying mechanical engineering, was associated with Wm. T. Spaeder, a construction technology company in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania, was at Innovation Commons. This relationship first evolved into an internship at the time of his graduation, before leading to a future full-time position with a local startup.

According to Thompson, anyone who likes this hands-on technical work is encouraged to come to Innovation Commons. Whenever someone asks us if we want to take volunteers, I explain what I was doing and put them in the process of getting started. Learning about 3D printing and learning about scanning and virtualization technologies will be very heavy in the industry over the next decade.

Local collaboration is thriving

In 2018, Pennsylvania State University formally signed a partnership agreement with neighboring universities and the Erie County Public Library to establish the Northwest Pennsylvania Innovation Beehive Network, which offers a wide range of free services to entrepreneurs and businesses.

The network includes Gannon University, which provides business planning services. Mercyhurst University provides market intelligence and research. Edinboro University, providing branding and marketing. Pennsylvania State University defends the Innovation Commons and provides product design and prototyping. The Erie County Blasco Library provides access to manufacturer space. This fosters creativity and allows entrepreneurs to experiment in a risk-free environment before taking the next step.

The Appalachian Regional Commission recently provided a $ 1.5 million grant to the Innovation Beehive Network in northwestern Pennsylvania, allowing it to expand its service area to a radius of approximately 100 miles.

This is a common mission we are working with, Marsh said. We have decided to share elements of our work entrepreneurial ecosystem between universities. This opens many doors to many new projects.

Through a pandemic, Innovation Commons has found a way to support its community. Hub recently helped a local high school create an improved face mask for a soccer team, allowing the team to start the season. The center also quickly adapted to remote environments, allowing student workers to take their equipment home and set up virtual client meetings.

More recently, Innovation Commons has been committed to providing app development services and engineering assistance in areas such as data analysis and sensor integration for clients. The first app in the app development pilot program, a locally funded mental health app, has been released to track emotional health and learn mechanisms to deal with stressful situations such as COVID-19 isolation. A new method has been provided. The team also published a journal article about the project so that others could duplicate it.

That means more student work, new skills, new products, and broader impact, Marsh said. This is very important to us.

Studies show that entrepreneurs who get help early in a startup are more likely to establish their roots and jobs. See Behrend graduates who used Innovation Commons as an entrepreneurial boot camp to help launch an Erie-based business. The future of Eries will continue to thrive as more innovators awaken to the opportunities offered by Innovation Commons and a broader entrepreneurial network.

About Pennsylvania State University

Pennsylvania State University is a federal-wide initiative to promote economic development, job creation, and student career success.

The Invent Penn State LaunchBox & Innovation Hub Network consists of 21 hubs built into the Pennsylvania State University campus community for free co-working space, maker space, accelerator programs, pitch contests, speaker series, professionals and mentors. Access, legal affairs and IP advice through the Pennsylvania Law Clinic. Five years after its opening, the Invent Penn State LaunchBox & Innovation Hub Network has helped 3,325 community entrepreneurs, created 194.5 jobs and helped launch 164 new Pennsylvania companies. Gifts to support the network, and a federal-wide selected economic development initiative, are the priority of Pennsylvania State University for 21st Century Excellence, the university’s current funding campaign.

Contact Heather Winfield ([email protected]) for more information on how to create a gift to secure a match before the end of the campaign on June 30, 2022. Information about the campaign is available at greaterpennstate.psu.edu.

To find a location near you, visit invent.psu.edu / programs / pa-innovation-hubs.

To see more startups related to Pennsylvania State University, visit StartupNavigator.psu.edu. Entrepreneurs looking for resources can access ResourceNavigator.psu.edu.

