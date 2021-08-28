A once-in-a-generation opportunity for Congress to support clean technology innovation





Earlier this month, the Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill that included unprecedented investment in climate infrastructure. However, the bill alone does not address the current urgency that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the “red code for humankind.” Without complementary provisions that truly transform the $ 3.5 trillion budget resolution, the United States is at risk of failing to meet its climate goals and abandoning its global technological competitiveness. This is what the White House Economic Advisory Board calls the 21st Century Moonshot, but it’s much larger.

For the past decade, our non-profit Elemental Excelerator has funded more than 100 entrepreneurs at the forefront of clean technology innovation. These founders and businesses are the future drivers of our economy and give us hope. They range from Bloc Power, which decarbonizes front-line community buildings, to Ampaire, which is flying already electrified planes. We know the incredible potential of these companies and entrepreneurs, but government-funded research, incentives, and support policies to enable innovation at the fastest speeds. I also know that the support of the government is important.

The next decade represents the decisive decade of climate change countermeasures. While reducing emissions, creating fairer economic growth and opportunities, and creating millions of high-quality, well-paid jobs across the United States, the world is transforming in different climates and clean technologies. In areas at the forefront of breakthroughs, neither innovation nor deployment is moving at the pace needed to avoid climate catastrophe and serious human suffering.

According to the International Energy Agency 2020 report, “Following Clean Energy Progress,” of the 46 clean energy technologies and sectors, which of the 46 clean energy technologies and sectors were on track to achieve a net zero emissions economy by 2050. It was only 16. Emissions, electricity, the sector with the largest share of the building, considered off-truck. With large gaps in existing technologies to reach that goal by 2050, it is time to step up federal support for equitable clean energy innovation and entrepreneurship.

Fortunately, the energy and climate technology market is the strongest ever. Investment in clean tech is growing five times faster than the average venture capital growth rate. Growth is expected to accelerate this year with over $ 4 billion in new funds for the climate venture capital market in 2020. Climate and Clean Tech will provide $ 3.5 trillion in economic opportunities annually over the next 30 years, with early-stage venture capital for climate-focused companies increasing by 3,750 percent from 2013 to 2019.

As startups grow, they create great jobs such as introducing solar and energy efficiency, working on transport electrification, running geothermal power plants, creating electricians, carpenters, accountants and other jobs in the local economy. increase. According to the Department of Energy, the energy sector added 560,000 jobs in 2020 and recovered rapidly following COVID-19 unemployment. Most of these jobs are geographically identified and concentrated in rural and suburban areas as well as major technology hubs. Investing in energy efficiency, clean energy adoption, and other decarbonization technologies creates smart jobs and new economic opportunities where they are most needed.

But innovation does not occur in a vacuum. There are many established barriers and market failures that require improvements through well-designed policies, programs, incentives, and strategies. For example, the cost of solar power has fallen by more than 70% over the last decade, thanks in part to support policies such as research funding and tax credits. In addition, policies are needed to ensure that the benefits of innovation are distributed fairly and in a way that corrects past injustices.

Congress now has a generational opportunity to support innovators and entrepreneurs in the national community building the future US clean energy economy on a large scale. The $ 3.5 trillion budget resolution includes the most important investments in climate, justice and employment ever seen. This includes expanding funding for innovation, clean electricity payment programs, clean energy tax credits that promote the adoption of wind, solar and electric vehicles and reduce regular energy costs. And in the process create high quality work.

We urge Congress to swiftly pass both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $ 3.5 trillion budget resolution. Doing so unleashes America’s ingenuity, innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing to key climate solutions and breakthroughs. In the long run, this is a modest investment, paying dividends multiple times, ensuring the US’s global competitiveness in clean tech, creating millions of clean energy jobs and reducing pollution. Advance a fair, 100% clean future.

Dawn Lippert is the CEO of Elemental Excelerator, a non-profit investor whose mission is to redesign the underlying systems of climate change. Lippert is also Director of Innovation and Community at Emerson Collective. She is also a board member of Climate Real Impact Solutions II, a climate-focused special purpose acquisition company.

Aimee Barnes is the director of the Elements Policy Lab, which aims to connect entrepreneurs and policy makers, address climate and social equity innovation, and help develop policies to support them. She previously served as Senior California Governor Jerry Brown’s Senior Advisor on Climate Change from 2017 to 2019.

