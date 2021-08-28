PepsiCo Brings Soda Stream Professional and Unmanned C-Store to University Campus





Last July, during the first wave of the pandemic, PepsiCo introduced a SodaStream Professional-connected sparkling water system for the office. At the time, he said a machine that reduced the need for disposable plastic bottles was a good idea, but given the office closures, the future seemed questionable. More than a year later, it’s still unclear when and how workers will return to the office, so PepsiCo, like other great companies, has adapted and is now deploying SodaStream Professional on college campuses. I am.

PepsiCo has set up SodaStream Professionals to distribute customizable carbonated water at William and Mary College and the College of the Holy Cross (and also at Dana Hill High School in Dana Point, California). Customers can choose from a variety of flavors, adjust the foaming of their drinks, and provide enhancements such as electrolytes and B vitamins.

There is a bottle with a QR code and a mobile app that comes with it and can be used by the user to control the machine. The user downloads the app and scans the QR code on their mobile phone. The machine scans the QR code on the bottle, which allows the user to order through the app, dispense the drink contactlessly, and remember the particular flavor / Fijian taste of future drinks. Without a bottle with a QR code, the machine can work with other vessels and be controlled with an onboard touch screen. Drink prices vary depending on university arrangements.

The transition to college is a wise play by PepsiCo, given the unknown future of office work. School has been reopened (fingers crossed) and is alive again with campus activities.

But PepsiCo doesn’t stop at the new beverage station. The company has also launched a branded convenience store at the University of Kansas that features cashierless technology. The new store uses New Stand and isn’t as tech as Amazon Go with computer vision and artificial intelligence, so students can’t get what they want and go out. However, users can scan items in the NewStand mobile app at checkout.

If that’s not enough, in this week’s video chat, PepsiCo’s Beverage Innovation-Food Services Senior Marketing Director Greg Herman is running a robot delivery program launched by PepsiCo in addition to these programs. Said. The program used Robby’s small rover bot to carry light meals and drinks that students could order. Herman didn’t provide much detail about the program, but I haven’t heard much about it since its launch, so it’s nice to see it still going on.

Among these programs, serial dispensing robot vending machines, and 3D-printed plant-based meat, the university is rapidly becoming a hotbed of food innovation.

