Protecting human dignity from high-tech threats, Pope tells Catholic lawmakers





Vatican City — Legislators need to regulate and develop sound policies for today’s digital technology. Specifically, it targets child pornography, personal data breaches, cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, and fake news.

“Careful legislation can guide the development and application of technology for the public good,” he said in an audience in the Vatican on August 27.

“Therefore, we sincerely encourage you to make every effort to make serious and detailed moral reflections on the risks and possibilities associated with the advancement of science and technology. In doing so, with the international law governing them. It will allow regulation to focus on promoting integrated human development. It is peaceful, not progressing in itself. “

Pope Francis was speaking with members and representatives of the International Catholic Legislators Network in Rome for the annual meeting. According to its website, the network is an independent independent initiative founded in 2010, “Catholics and other Christians in regularly elected positions for the formation, education and fellowship of faith. Collect. ” The head office is in Vienna and the office is in Washington, DC.

Attendees included Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn of Vienna, an honorary patron of the network, and Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II of the Syriac Orthodox Church.

The Pope told attendees that one of today’s biggest challenges is to ensure that technology is being used for the public good.

“The wonders of modern science and technology have improved our quality of life,” he said, and it is important to encourage continuous progress and the new possibilities they open up.

But technology “cannot be marketed on its own without the appropriate guidelines provided by the legislative assembly and public authorities guided by a sense of social responsibility,” he said. Otherwise, “these innovations can pose a threat to human dignity.”

“Policies and regulations can protect lawmakers from anything that could threaten human dignity,” said Pope Francis.

“For example, we’re thinking about the tragedy of child pornography, the misuse of personal data, attacks on critical infrastructure such as hospitals, and the dissemination of false information on social media,” he said.

Another problem, he said, was the “continuing to rage” COVID-19 pandemic.

“This terrible tragedy” has resulted in more than 200 million confirmed cases, 4.4 million deaths, and “extreme economic and social devastation,” he said.

“We have made great strides in creating and distributing effective vaccines, but we still need a lot of work,” he added.

He said lawmakers and government representatives are “responsible for serving the public interest,” and the challenge now is the holistic “renewal of your community and society as a whole.”

This requires more than just fighting the virus or trying to get back to the status quo before the pandemic. No, it’s a failure. It demands to confront the deeper causes of the crisis exposed and exacerbated. Masu: Poverty, social inequality, widespread unemployment and lack of access to education. “

“In an era of turmoil and political polarization, legislators and politicians are generally not always valued. Still, they serve the public interest and of the community rather than our personal interests. Is there a higher profession than prioritizing welfare? “He asked.

“It must always be your goal. Good politics is essential for universal fraternity and social peace,” he said.

Everyone is required to “cultivate a spirit of solidarity, starting with the needs of our weakest and most disadvantaged brothers and sisters.”

“In order to heal a world that has been rigorously tested by pandemics and to build a more inclusive and sustainable future in which technology meets human needs without isolating us from each other, not only responsible citizens, but also principles. We also need talented leaders inspired by the public interest. “

By fermenting them for witnesses of “heart, heart, spiritual renewal,” political love “for the most vulnerable, and serving them, the Pope will give him everything you do. I will be able to serve. “

